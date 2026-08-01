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Cancer

UMF-814A sheds light on spliceosome-mutant myeloid disorders

July 31, 2026
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University of Miami and Starx Therapeutics Inc. have presented data on UMF-814A, a STK17A inhibitor with promising activity in myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia.
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