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Immuno-oncology

Sunrock Biopharma reports new CCR9-targeting ADCs

July 31, 2026
Sunrock Biopharma SL has disclosed antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) comprising an antibody targeting C-C chemokine receptor type 9 (CCR9) linked to camptothecin derivatives through a linker found to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology Patents