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» Sunrock Biopharma reports new CCR9-targeting ADCs
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Immuno-oncology
Sunrock Biopharma reports new CCR9-targeting ADCs
July 31, 2026
Sunrock Biopharma SL has disclosed antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) comprising an antibody targeting C-C chemokine receptor type 9 (CCR9) linked to camptothecin derivatives through a linker found to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
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