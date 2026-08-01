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Infection

Tahrget Therapeutics discloses new viral DNA polymerase inhibitors

July 31, 2026
Tahrget Therapeutics Ltd. has patented substituted adefovir compounds acting as viral DNA polymerase inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents