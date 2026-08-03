Emerging cancer neuroscience field points to potential new targets

The emerging field of cancer neuroscience is plotting out the ways in which the nervous system and tumors communicate and pointing to potential drug targets that could modulate the neuro-cancer interactions that drive disease progression. The aim is to understand how cancers exploit the nervous system as the axis that coordinates tissue homeostasis and regeneration, both through chemical signaling with neurotransmitters, neuropeptides and growth factors, and by electrical signaling across cell membranes via ion gradients.