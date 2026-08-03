Citing structural synergies and a diversified portfolio, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. are combining operations in a tax-free, all-stock merger. Upon close of the deal, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, the combined firm will operate under the Supernus name and will boast a commercial portfolio of 11 CNS-targeting medicines, led by Indivior’s Sublocade (buprenorphine extended-release subcutaneous injection), a once-monthly treatment for opioid use disorder, which recorded sales of nearly $1 billion for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2026. Under the terms, Supernus shareholders will receive 1.5401 common shares of Indivior stock for each Supernus share they own, while Indivior stockholders will get a one-time special cash dividend of $1 billion in aggregate immediately prior to closing, after which Indivior stockholders will hold about 56.5% of the firm.

Curium acquiring fellow radiopharma firm Lantheus for potential $8B

Two radiopharma players are merging efforts, with Curium Pharma Ltd. entering a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Lantheus Holdings LLC for a total consideration of $114.50 per share, putting the deal at up to $8 billion. The payment will include $102.50 per share at closing, with the addition of contingent value rights tied to product sales providing for up to $12 per share in additional payments. Leerink Partners analyst Roanna Ruiz described the transaction as “strategically logical, combining Curium’s global theranostics manufacturing platform for therapeutic pipeline with [Lantheus’] leading U.S. radiodiagnostics franchise, allowing both to expand their geographic reach.”

Rumors circulate of would-be BMS, Astrazeneca merger

Reported merger talks between Astrazeneca plc and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) had Wall Street buzzing as pundits pondered the likelihood along with potential ramifications of the tie-up. New York-based BMS’s market cap at the end of July stood at $133 billion and Astrazeneca, of London, showed a value of $265 billion. Shares of BMS (NYSE:BMY) were trading at $64.40, down 91 cents, and Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) was selling for $154.81, down $14.83.

US-based Ingenia plans $42M Kosdaq IPO for TIE2 pipeline

Ingenia Therapeutics Co. Ltd. is seeking a $42 million IPO on the Korea Exchange (KRX) this month, with proceeds to fund an antibody pipeline that includes a TIE2/VEGF bispecific compound licensed by Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC. Watertown, Mass.-based Ingenia solidified the plans for its Kosdaq debut by pricing 5 million shares at about $8.40 (₩12,000) per share on July 28. Shares are expected to begin trading on Aug. 18 under the ticker 952509. "The decision to pursue a KRX listing is a strategic milestone that reflects Ingenia’s deep roots and our commitment to global innovation," Ingenia CEO Han Sang-yeul said. "We are at a defining moment,” he said, with partner Merck pushing MK-8748 into phase III study and a second asset, IGT-303, entering a phase IIa trial for chronic kidney disease and diabetic kidney disease.

J&J sees room to broaden US robotic surgery market with Ottava

Johnson & Johnson believes that the low penetration of the soft tissue robotics market in the U.S. leaves its Ottava robotic surgical system well placed to broaden adoption. While Intuitive Surgical Inc. currently dominates the space, other players such as Medtronic plc, with its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform and CMR Surgical, with Versius Plus, are building momentum looking to capitalize on opportunities and gain market share. But J&J, with its differentiated approach, is well placed to compete and can expand the market, though it will take some time as the company sees Ottava being financially material by the end of the decade.

AIDS 2026: HIV cure strategies, with or without latency reversal

The scientific community continues to make progress at uncovering the elements that could lead to a cure for HIV. The virus remains latent in reservoirs that are difficult to eliminate, so researchers are pursuing two main strategies. The “shock-and-kill” approach aims to wake up latent virus and remove infected cells. “Block-and-lock” methods seek to silence the virus permanently. Other approaches focus on directly depleting the reservoir by making infected cells more susceptible to immune clearance or apoptosis without first reactivating viral expression. These efforts were discussed at the 26th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2026), held from July 26-31, 2026, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The objective is to tackle the persistence of HIV despite effective antiretroviral therapy.

Emerging cancer neuroscience field points to potential new targets

The emerging field of cancer neuroscience is plotting out the ways in which the nervous system and tumors communicate and pointing to potential drug targets that could modulate the neuro-cancer interactions that drive disease progression. The aim is to understand how cancers exploit the nervous system as the axis that coordinates tissue homeostasis and regeneration, both through chemical signaling with neurotransmitters, neuropeptides and growth factors, and by electrical signaling across cell membranes via ion gradients. Uncovering how cancer manipulates these two types of intertwined signals “will reframe the tumor not as an isolated lesion, but as a system embedded in, and actively communicating with, the host’s signaling networks,” say Matilde Pittarello and Shawn Hervey-Jumper, of the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of California San Francisco, in the introduction to a special issue of Science Translational Medicine, July 29, 2026, examining the state of play in the field.

Also in the news

60 Degrees, Abivax, ABL, Annexon, Astrazeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, DBV, Fresenius, Hemostemix, Impact, Inmune, Italfarmaco, Kaigene, Karyopharm, Lupin, Meitheal, Moderna, Moleculin, Newcelx, Novo Nordisk, Pharmanovia, Polpharma, Proteotype, Ratio, Replimune, Taisho, Tiziana, Total Flow Medical