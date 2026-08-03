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Cancer

Nabsys enters electronic genome mapping collaboration

Aug. 3, 2026
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Nabsys 2.0 LLC has established a multi-year research collaboration with the Indiana University School of Medicine to develop and evaluate electronic genome mapping (EGM) applications for hematologic malignancies.
BioWorld Science Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Collaboration Cancer