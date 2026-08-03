BioWorld - Monday, August 3, 2026
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q2See today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Shanghai Apeiron Biotechnology describes new KIF18A inhibitors

Aug. 3, 2026
Shanghai Apeiron Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has discovered kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents