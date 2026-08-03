BioWorld - Monday, August 3, 2026
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Immuno-oncology

Velavigo describes new bispecific ADCs

Aug. 3, 2026
Velavigo Bio Inc. and Velavigo (Shanghai) Ltd. have discovered bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) found to be potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology Patents