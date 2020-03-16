Regulatory actions for March 16, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Victoria, British Columbia
|Voclosporin
|Next-generation calcineurin inhibitor
|Lupus nephritis
|Initiated rolling NDA to FDA; expects to complete submission by end of the second quarter of 2020
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19
|Filed modified IND and protocol for phase II trial for patients who experience respiratory complications as result of contracting COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Baricitinib
|Oral JAK inhibitor
|Alopecia areata
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Kadmon Holdings Inc., of New York
|KD-025
|ROCK2 inhibitor
|Chronic graft-vs.-host disease
|Held pre-NDA meeting with FDA and anticipates receiving final minutes within next 30 days; remains on track to complete NDA submission in fourth quarter of 2020
|Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Envafolimab
|Single-domain antibody against PD-L1
|Sarcoma
|Submitted request for a type B meeting with FDA to discuss the trial design for a potential pivotal study
|Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai
|Zejula (niraparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer
|China’s NMPA accepted the supplemental NDA for use as maintenance treatment of adults with advanced disease who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy
