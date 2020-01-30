BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2020

Coronavirus
Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

January 29, 2020
The articles in this collection are from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak. Also included is breaking research, clinical, regulatory and business development news on coronaviruses reaching back to 1991. Featured topics: vaccines and diagnostics in development, the science underpinning the virus, comparison to previous outbreaks such as Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), global regulatory factors and the business news underpinning the research including development collaborations and investment trends.
Stock surge

Stryker sees strength in robotics as Mako delivers good news

January 29, 2020
By Liz Hollis
Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., saw strength in the fourth quarter, with Mako experiencing good uptake in total knee arthroplasty. Katherine Owen, Stryker’s vice president of strategy & investor relations, said Mako demand was driven by the benefits of its robotic technology, multiple applications and the ability to do cementless knee.
Coronavirus-test-tube.png

Hong Kong researchers develop coronavirus vaccine

January 29, 2020
By David Ho and Cornelia Zou
HONG KONG – As drug developers are racing to find a cure for the new coronavirus, researchers in Hong Kong claim to have made major headway in the development of a vaccine for the virus that has so far killed 132. Yuen Kwok-yung, the chair of infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) department of microbiology, said in a press briefing at Hong Kong’s Queen Mary Hospital that his team had successfully isolated the novel virus from the first imported case in Hong Kong. But he said the vaccine still needs months to be tested on animals and an additional year for human trials before it is fit for use.


Other news to note for Jan. 28, 2020

January 28, 2020
Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific, such as deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief, including: Asahi Kasei, Aska Biotheus, Bravovax, Eyepoint, Genentech, Geovax Labs, Hanx, Inovio, Mundipharma, Ningbo Newbay Medical, Ocumension, Onconova, Otsuka, Paion, Phoremost, Pieris, Taiho, Tilt, Veloxis
'Wake-up call'
‘Wake-up call’

Current R&D investments insufficient to stem rising AMR tide

January 28, 2020
By Peter Winter
Adding further evidence about the global threat of the increase of antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) infections and dearth of new antibiotics to treat those conditions, Thomas Cueni, chair of the AMR Industry Alliance, said the findings from the alliance’s newly released report are “a wake-up call” as they estimate current investments in AMR-relevant R&D are not enough to sustain a viable pipeline that will be needed to combat infectious diseases globally.
Other news to note for Jan. 28, 2020

January 28, 2020
Biopharma happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief, including: Adverum, Achillion, Alexion, Armata, Atrin, Avacta, Biolexis, Clover, Concert, Correvio, Horizon, Incyte, Innovia, Outlook, Oxford Gene, Predictive Technology, Satt Conectus, Seelos, Syndivia, Takeda
