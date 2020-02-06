BioWorld - Friday, February 7, 2020

Today's news in brief

February 6, 2020
No Comments

Earnings for Feb. 6, 2020

Quarterly snapshots from biopharma companies with marketed products, including: Alnylam, Regeneron.

Financings for Feb. 6, 2020

Biopharmas raising money in public or private financings, including: AGTC, Arch Biopartners, Atyr, Beam, Chi-Med, Cortexyme, Kineticos, Moleculin, Pentixapharm, Sonoma, Valo.

In the clinic for Feb. 6, 2020

Clinical updates, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Arrowhead, Cytodyn, Cytokinetics, Faron, Foamix, Lineage Cell, Novan, PTC, Roche, Sanofi, Scholar Rock, Tonix.

Other news to note for Feb. 6, 2020

Biopharma happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Atreca, Aurigene, Chiesi, Curis, Evgen, Foamix, Generex, Genprex, Janone, Jounce, Marinomed, Menlo Therapeutics, Merck, Nanostring, Oncternal, Scholar Rock, Summit.

Regulatory actions for Feb. 6, 2020

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Aquestive, Blueprint, Chiesi, Kleo, Neurosense, Novan, Protalix, Realta, Revance.

Regulatory front for Feb. 6, 2020

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting biopharma.

BioWorld
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe