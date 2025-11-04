BioWorld at 35

By Lynn Yoffee, Publisher

Thirty-five years is a milestone worth pausing for. In industries as fast-moving as biopharma and medtech, where breakthroughs, challenges and discoveries reshape the landscape daily, few constants remain. BioWorld is one of them.

Our award-winning journalists, backed by Clarivate data and expertise, provide the kind of timely, data-driven reporting that industry leaders, investors and policymakers depend on. From licensing deals and clinical trial results to regulatory shifts and M&A, we aim to not only report the news but also show why it matters.

In the following videos and slideshow, our staff share their industry insights and reflect on BioWorld’s legacy.

Read more of Lynn Yoffee’s 35th anniversary blog post here.

And join the celebration by starting your free trial today.

What are the biggest challenges med-tech companies face today in bringing innovation to market, and how can the industry overcome them?

MedTech Editor Annette Boyle says companies need to clear four major hurdles to get their ideas to market: financing, clinical trials, regulatory approval and go-to-market strategy.

What trends in life sciences have defined the last three decades?

Of all the developments that BioWorld has covered in the last 35 years, Europe Editor Nuala Moran would pick monoclonal antibodies as the most significant. “They are the cornerstone around which medical biotechnology as a sector has been built.”

BioWorld: Then & Now

From Dolly the sheep to mRNA vaccines, BioWorld has been reporting every breakthrough and challenge along the way. Our commitment to accurate, contextualized journalism has helped readers navigate this fast-evolving industry for 35 years. Join us as we celebrate the milestones that shaped biopharma and medtech, then and now.

What trends are you observing in Asia that are shaping global biotech and med-tech strategies?

Staff Writer Tamra Sami says it’s impossible to talk about changes to the biotech landscape in Asia without discussing China, which is eclipsing the region. In the last two decades, China has shifted from imitator to innovator.





What do you see as the most significant shift in biotech or pharma innovation in the last decade, and how is it shaping the future?

Staff Writer Randy Osborne reflects on the transformative progress in gene therapy – from tools like CRISPR and AAV vectors to major breakthroughs in diseases like hemophilia, sickle cell and beta thalassemia. But it’s not all smooth sailing. Regulatory and manufacturing challenges persist, and drug developers are navigating increasing pressure under today’s U.S. policy environment.

What is the biggest challenge facing the industry today, and how is BioWorld covering it?

In today’s fast-changing biotech and med-tech landscape, uncertainty is the biggest challenge – from regulatory shifts to political and economic pressures. Regulatory Editor Mari Serebrov shares how the publication’s 35-year commitment to fact-based, expert-driven journalism helps readers navigate complexity and make informed decisions.

How has BioWorld shaped the conversation in biotech and pharma over the past 35 years?

What does ethical journalism look like in today’s biotech and medtech landscape? In this video, Publisher Lynn Yoffee reflects on the values that have shaped our reporting for 35 years: independence, accuracy, and a commitment to data-driven truth. In an era of fast takes and misinformation, BioWorld remains focused on delivering clarity – not clicks.



