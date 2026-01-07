BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld - Wednesday, January 7, 2026
EU scrambled in 2025 to overcome problems with AI Act, device regs
Payers faced traditional, novel payment policies tasks in 2025
FDA’s LDT loss the prime regulatory story of 2025
Vaccine policy and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year
2025 leaves a few bright spots in Europe’s med-tech sector
Intuitive sees continued da Vinci growth amid rising competition
2025 a busy year for device makers as defendants
CMR, Medtronic secure FDA nod for robotic surgical systems
Med-tech IPOs shoot for the stars in 2025
Med-tech IPOs roar back
Med techs prune, purchase to rebalance product portfolios
Robotic-assisted surgical systems gained momentum in 2025
Science in 2025: the best of the rest
Med-tech portfolio realignment takes center stage in 2025
Positive changes ahead for diabetes in 2026
GLP-1s are hot, but med tech still has a seat at the obesity table