Other news to note for July 7, 2020

Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific, such as deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief, including: Affinity, Aim Immunotech, Aligos, Anivive Lifesciences, Ascentage, Binx Health, Blueprint Medicines, Burning Rock, Cstone, Curevac, Cytodyn, Dr. Reddy's, Eisai, Emergent Biosolutions, Epicentrx, Fibrogenesis, Fujifilm, Fusion Antibodies, Hitachi, Hitgen, Hoth, Immune Regulation, Inimmune, Johnson & Johnson, Liminal, Medivir, Meissa Vaccines, Merck, Morphic, Myneo, Nyrada, Optinose, Ridgeback, Sciclone, Sherlock, Shionogi, Sorrento, Sumitomo Dainippon, Thinkcyte, Ziphius.

Financings for July 7, 2020

Biopharmas in Asia-Pacific raising money in public or private financings, including: CF Pharmtech, Taiwan Liposome.

Clinical data for June 30-July 6, 2020

Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications, including: 4D Pharma, Abivax, Biontech, CSL Behring, Daiichi Sankyo, Depuy Synthes Products, Durect, Inovio, Oncolys, Orthocell, Pfizer, Regeneron, Sanofi, Timber, Transcenta.

Regulatory actions for June 30-July 6, 2020

Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Alterity, Astrazeneca, Beigene, Biophytis, Daiichi Sankyo, Eusa, Gilead Sciences, Golden, Hangzhou Yuyuan, Medicinova, Merck, Mesoblast, Mezzion, Mylan, Nuvox, Obseva, Prestige, Revive, Sinovac, TC Biopharm.

Regulatory front for July 7, 2020

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting biopharma, including: Apotex, DoJ, EMA, Glenmark, U.S. House, Senate, South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Trump administration.