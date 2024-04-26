Pfizer Inc.’s Beqvez (fidanacogene elaparvovec) won FDA approval for use in adults with hemophilia B, making it the second adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-based gene therapy available for patients in the U.S., following the late 2022 approval of CSL Behring’s Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec).

Beqvez, which nabbed its first approval from Health Canada in January 2024, is indicated as a one-time treatment for adult patients with moderate to severe hemophilia B who use factor IX prophylaxis therapy, who have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage, or who have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes, and who do not have neutralizing antibodies to AAV serotype Rh74var capsid as detected by an FDA-approved test.

The one-time therapy has breakthrough therapy, regenerative medicines advanced therapy and orphan drug designations from the FDA.

Approval was based on data from the phase III Benegene-2 study, which hit its primary endpoint, showing noninferiority and superiority in an annualized bleeding rate (ABR) of total bleeds after a single infusion at a dose of 5e11 vg/kg vs. a prophylaxis regimen with factor IX as part of the standard of care. Data showed superiority, with a mean ABR for all bleeds of 1.3 for the 12-month period stemming from week 12 to month 15 compared to an ABR of 4.43 during the lead-in pretreatment period of at least six months, resulting in a 71% reduction in ABR (p<0.0001) after treatment.

Key secondary endpoint data proved solid, as well, showing a 78% reduction in treated ABR (p=0.0001) and a 92% reduction in annualized infusion rate (p<0.0001). The mean factor IX activity was 27% at 15 months and 25% at 24 months. Upon entering the trial, all 45 patients had a factor IX circulating activity of 2% or less. All completed a minimum six months of routine factor IX prophylaxis therapy during the lead-in study. Participants also were screened to identify those who test negative for neutralizing antibodies to the gene therapy vector.

Beqvez generally was well-tolerated, with 14 serious adverse events reported in seven patients (16%), with one case, involving a duodenal ulcer hemorrhage and anemia occurring in the setting of corticosteroid use, assessed as related to treatment. According to the drug label, the most common side effect is increased liver enzymes.

Patients in the Benegene-2 study will continue to be followed for six years, with an additional nine years as part of a separate phase III study to gather long-term safety and efficacy data.

A paradigm shift

The introduction of gene therapy marks a paradigm shift for treating hemophilia B patients, whose only previous options involved routine factor IX (FIX) treatment infusions to prevent and control bleeding. The AAV gene therapies are designed to produce their own FIX rather than having to rely on those exogenous infusions. Beqvez is designed to introduce genetic material into cells that can compensate for missing or nonfunctioning factor IX.

A one-time treatment, however, does not come cheaply. Upon its approval in 2022, CSL’s Hemgenix was priced in the U.S. at $3.5 million, coming in well above the benchmark recommended by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review and gaining the title as the world’s most expensive drug – at least until it was edged out in March 2024 by one-time gene therapy Lenmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel, Orchard Therapeutics/Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.), approved as the first treatment for rare disease metachromatic leukodystrophy and priced at a whopping $4.25 million.

Given the pricing and the new modality, market uptake has been slow. CSL disclosed the first patient treated with Hemgenix in June 2023, six months after approval; however, the company also reported at the time that payers covering roughly 60% of the U.S. population had established medical policies regarding coverage of Hemgenix treatment.

Pfizer has not yet disclosed pricing for Beqvez. The company, however, said it is launching a warranty program based on patient response to treatment, with the goal of providing “greater certainty to payers,” while maximizing patient access and insuring against risk of efficacy failure.

“We are leveraging our expertise that comes with more than 40 years of experience in the hemophilia space, and are proactively working with treatment centers, payers and the hemophilia community to appropriately help ensure the health care system is prepared to readily deliver Beqvez to the patients who can benefit from it,” said Aamir Malik, chief U.S. commercial officer and executive vice president at Pfizer.

Beqvez, which Pfizer initially licensed in 2014 from Spark Therapeutics (later acquired by Roche AG), also is under review in Europe.

Hemophilia pipeline

Beqvez is one of three hemophilia-focused programs Pfizer is advancing. In hemophilia A, the company is working on another AAV-based gene therapy, giroctocogene fitelparvovec, which it licensed from Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The therapy, which employs AAV2/6 vector encoding a B-domain-deleted F8 gene, impressed with early clinical data at the 2021 American Society for Hematology meeting. However, reports of unusually high FVIII levels in some participants of the phase III Affine study prompted a temporary FDA clinical hold, with enrollment resuming in September 2022.

A pivotal readout is expected in the first half of 2024, which could lead to potential approval in 2025. Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (also known as SB-525) would go up against Biomarin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec), approved for hemophilia A in June 2023. Sales of Roctavian, an AAV5-based gene transfer therapy, totaled $3.5 million for 2023.

Pfizer also is taking on the juggernaut that is Hemlibra (emicizumab), a bispecific monoclonal antibody targeting factors IXa and X to mimic the role of factor VIII (FVIII) and restore blood clotting. Developed by partners Roche AG and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hemlibra was greenlighted by the FDA in 2017 to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and children with hemophilia A who develop FVIII inhibitors, and quickly reached blockbuster status. In 2023, global sales reported by the companies reached $4.9 billion.

A potential competitor to Hemlibra – and also to Sanofi SA’s recombinant factor VIII therapy, Altuviiio (efanesoctocog alfa) – is Pfizer’s marstacimab, a monoclonal antibody designed to block tissue factor pathway inhibitor, which would offer a new mechanism of action to the field, capable of treating both hemophilia A and B. In May 2023, the company reported positive phase III data showing a 92% reduction in bleeds (p<0.001) for the once-weekly subcutaneous treatment, followed by regulatory submissions later in the year. The FDA accepted the BLA for marstacimab in December 2023, setting a PDUFA date in the fourth quarter of 2024. A decision from the European Commission is expected by the first quarter of 2025.