Med-tech outlook 2026: exits, financings, headwinds

What does med tech in 2026 look like? Uncertainty remains. Global investors are confident about exit opportunities in the year ahead. But financing will be targeted. For the med-tech companies, geopolitical tensions continue to create headwinds, particularly for the European firms navigating an uncertain macroenvironment created by the reciprocal tariffs on goods entering the U.S., their primary market. By contrast, U.S. companies are bullish and believe they are well-positioned to navigate macroeconomic pressures. Still, across both regions, there is confidence in the sector and companies remain focused on advancing their technologies to address clinical needs – innovating, conducting trials, presenting data, raising funds, and delivering products that improve patients’ lives.

Global investors optimistic about med-tech exits in 2026

Investors raise concerns on 2026 financing for early stage med tech

AI transforming med tech in 2026; clinical need drives investments

Europe’s med-tech companies navigating geopolitical headwinds in 2026

US med-tech companies bullish about 2026