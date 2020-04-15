Regulatory actions for April 15, 2020

|Company
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|Acute lung injury, including COVID-19
|Received feedback from FDA regarding plans to reformulate repurposed drug into intravenous product suited for hospital and ICU use; agency advised that single animal 30-day study would be acceptable for toxicology program
|Athersys Inc., of Cleveland
|Multistem
|Cell therapy
|Severe traumatic injury
|FDA authorized IND for phase II study for early treatment of traumatic injuries and the subsequent complications that result following severe trauma
|Forma Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|FT-4202
|Activator of pyruvate kinase-R
|Sickle cell disease
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Gensight Biologics SA, of Paris
|Lumevoq (GS-010; lenadogene nolparvovec)
|Gene therapy
|Leber hereditary optic neuropathy
|Completed pre-submission meeting with EMA; confirmed intention to submit MAA in September 2020
|Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass.
|NBM-9161
|Antibody targeting neonatal Fc receptor
|Immune thrombocytopenia
|Received IND approval from China’s NMPA to begin phase II/III trial in adults; approval provides accelerated development pathway, allowing phase III to proceed directly following phase II
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|Anti-human GM-CSF monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared start of phase III trial testing drug for prevention of respiratory failure and/or death in hospitalized patients with pneumonia associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection
|Pfenex Inc., of San Diego
|PF-708
|Therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide injection)
|Osteoporosis
|FDA said additional comparative use human factors data, specifically from Forteo-experienced users, would be required before therapeutic equivalence could be determined
|Remegen Ltd., of Yantai, China
|RC-18
|Recombinant transmembrane activator, calcium modulator and cyclophil ligand interactor fusion protein
|Systemic lupus erythematosus
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Vaccine
|Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
|COVID-19
|Obtained approval to conduct human clinical trial in China
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa
|PPP-003
|Activates type 2 cannabinoid receptor
|Prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Urogen Pharma Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|Jelmyto (mitomycin gel)
|Alkylating drug
|Low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer
|Approved by FDA under priority review
