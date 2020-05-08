Regulatory actions for May 8, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco Omecamtiv mecarbil Cardiac myosin activator Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction FDA granted fast track designation

Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto Metablok LSALT peptide that inhibits DPEP-1 Organ inflammation in COVID-19 patients Health Canada issued a no objection letter to the start of a 60-patient phase II study with the primary endpoint of frequency of acute respiratory distress syndrome; secondary endpoint is frequency of kidney inflammation and injury

Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea BBT-176 Epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor Advanced non-small-cell lung cancer Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety cleared the IND for a 90-patient phase I/II study designed to find the maximum tolerable dose, recommended phase II dose and to observe safety, tolerability and the antitumor efficacy in the phase I portion; phase II includes an expansion cohort measuring safety and efficacy

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Cymerus Mesenchymal stem cells COVID-19 patients in intensive care Received ethics approval for the 12-patient Mend study; recruitment expected to begin once agreements with study centers are finalized

Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai Toripalimab Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Second-line, locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma China National Medical Products Administration accepted the supplemental NDA

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel PLX-PAD Placental expanded cells Acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 FDA cleared IND for 140-patient phase II study; primary endpoint is ventilator-free days during the main 28-day study period; secondary endpoints include survival rate and days outside the intensive care unit

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Opaganib Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor Moderate to severe COVID-19 with pneumonia FDA approved the IND for a 40-patient phase IIa study; primary endpoint is reduction in total oxygen requirement over the course of treatment for up to 14 days; secondary endpoints include time to 50% reduction in oxygen requirements, proportion of patients without fever at day 14 and proportion with negative nasal swabs at day 14

Sesen Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Vicinium (VB4-845) Recombinant fusion protein targeting epithelial cell adhesion molecule antigens to deliver Pseudomonas exotoxin A High-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer Scientific advice from EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use suggests the data required for approval can be addressed with the completed phase III data; plans to file an MAA in early 2021

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Entyvio (vedolizumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting alpha4beta7 integrin Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease European Commission granted marketing authorization for the subcutaneous formulation