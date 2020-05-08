Regulatory actions for May 8, 2020

|Company
|Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Cytokinetics Inc., of South San Francisco
|Omecamtiv mecarbil
|Cardiac myosin activator
|Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|LSALT peptide that inhibits DPEP-1
|Organ inflammation in COVID-19 patients
|Health Canada issued a no objection letter to the start of a 60-patient phase II study with the primary endpoint of frequency of acute respiratory distress syndrome; secondary endpoint is frequency of kidney inflammation and injury
|Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc., of Seongnam, South Korea
|BBT-176
|Epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Advanced non-small-cell lung cancer
|Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety cleared the IND for a 90-patient phase I/II study designed to find the maximum tolerable dose, recommended phase II dose and to observe safety, tolerability and the antitumor efficacy in the phase I portion; phase II includes an expansion cohort measuring safety and efficacy
|Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Cymerus
|Mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19 patients in intensive care
|Received ethics approval for the 12-patient Mend study; recruitment expected to begin once agreements with study centers are finalized
|Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Second-line, locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma
|China National Medical Products Administration accepted the supplemental NDA
|Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel
|PLX-PAD
|Placental expanded cells
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19
|FDA cleared IND for 140-patient phase II study; primary endpoint is ventilator-free days during the main 28-day study period; secondary endpoints include survival rate and days outside the intensive care unit
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Opaganib
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Moderate to severe COVID-19 with pneumonia
|FDA approved the IND for a 40-patient phase IIa study; primary endpoint is reduction in total oxygen requirement over the course of treatment for up to 14 days; secondary endpoints include time to 50% reduction in oxygen requirements, proportion of patients without fever at day 14 and proportion with negative nasal swabs at day 14
|Sesen Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Vicinium (VB4-845)
|Recombinant fusion protein targeting epithelial cell adhesion molecule antigens to deliver Pseudomonas exotoxin A
|High-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
|Scientific advice from EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use suggests the data required for approval can be addressed with the completed phase III data; plans to file an MAA in early 2021
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Entyvio (vedolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting alpha4beta7 integrin
|Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease
|European Commission granted marketing authorization for the subcutaneous formulation
