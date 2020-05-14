Regulatory actions for May 14, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abivax SA, of Paris
|ABX-464
|Small-molecule antiviral
|COVID-19
|Received clearance from National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM) and French Ethics Committee to initiate phase IIb/III trial to prevent severe inflammation that leads to acute respiratory distress syndrome in 1,034 COVID-19 elderly or high-risk patients (miR-AGE trial)
|Aim Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla.
|Ampligen (rintatolimod)
|Immunomodulatory drug
|Cancer patients with COVID-19
|FDA authorized phase I/IIb trial assessing combination with interferon alfa-2b
|Cellphire Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|Thrombosomes
|Platelet-based freeze-dried hemostatic
|Acute radiation syndrome
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Enzychem Lifesciences Inc., of Englewood, N.J.
|EC-18
|Small molecule
|Preventing acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 pneumonia
|Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety accepted the IND for a phase II study
|Immunic Inc., of New York
|IMU-838
|Oral DHODH inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Germany’s BfArM (Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte) cleared firm to initiate phase II trial, expected to enroll 230 patients with moderate COVID-19; top-line data expected later this year
|Nordic Nanovector ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|Betalutin (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan)
|Antibody-radionuclide conjugate
|Marginal zone lymphoma
|Received positive opinion from EMA on orphan designation
|Pharmazz Inc., of Willowbrook, Ill.
|Lyfaquin (centhaquine)
|Hypotensive drug
|Hypovolemic shock
|Indian regulators granted marketing authorization
|Restem LLC, of Corona, Calif.
|Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells
|Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared start of 60-patient phase I/IIa study in patients with severe cases
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Sutimlimab
|Monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit complement C1s
|Cold agglutinin disease
|FDA granted priority review of BLA; target action date of Nov. 13, 2020
|Scimount Pharmatech Co. Ltd., of Chengdu, China
|SMP-100
|Selective serotonin receptor-3 partial agonist
|Irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea
|FDA approved IND for a phase I trial in healthy volunteers
|Seattle Genetics Inc., of Bothell, Wash., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin)
|Antibody-drug conjugate directed to CD30
|Systemic anaplastic large-cell lymphoma
|European Commission extended conditional marketing authorization to include treatment of adults with previously untreated disease, in combination with CHP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, prednisone)
|Verona Pharma plc, of London
|Nebulized ensifentrine
|PDE3/4 inhibitor
|Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|Received written comments from FDA in response to end-of-phase II briefing package for drug as maintenance treatment, which supports company’s plan for phase III program, expected to start later in 2020
|Zealand Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen
|Dasiglucagon Hypopal rescue pen
|Peptide analogue of human glucagon
|Severe hypoglycemia
|Filed NDA with FDA
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.