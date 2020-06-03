Regulatory actions for June 3, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Beigene Ltd., of Beijing
|Brukinsa (zanubrutinib)
|BTK inhibitor
|Chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma
|Approved by China’s NMPA for use in patients who have received at least 1 prior therapy
|Beigene Ltd., of Beijing
|Brukinsa (zanubrutinib)
|BTK inhibitor
|Mantle cell lymphoma
|Approved by China’s NMPA for use in patients who have received at least 1 prior therapy
|Clarity Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd., of Sydney
|67Cu-Sartate
|Radiopharmaceutical
|Neuroblastoma
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|FSD Pharma Inc., of Toronto
|FSD-201 (ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide)
|Analgesic and anti-inflammatory molecule
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared firm to submit IND to test FSD-201’s ability to avoid cytokine storm associated with acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
|Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, and Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Subcutaneous ofatumumab
|Fully human monoclonal antibody targeting CD20
|Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
|FDA notified Novartis that agency extended review of supplemental BLA; action now anticipated in September 2020
|Pierre Fabre SA, of Castres, France
|Braftovi (encorafenib)
|Small-molecule BRAF kinase inhibitor
|BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer
|European Commission approved for use in combination with Erbitux (cetuximab) for treating adults who have received prior systemic therapy
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Cysteine derivative
|COVID-19
|Filed a CTA with Health Canada and is finalizing IND with FDA for proposed phase III confirmatory trial in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection
|Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pty Ltd., of Singapore, a unit of Specialised Therapeutics
|Lurbinectedin (PM-1183)
|Synthetic compound that inhibits oncogenic transcription in tumor-associated macrophages
|Solid tumors, including small-cell lung cancer
|Australia’s TGA granted provisional designation; drug will now be reviewed concurrently by FDA and other international regulators, including TGA, under Project Orbis initiative
|Treadwell Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|CFI-402411
|HPK1 inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|FDA accepted IND; Health Canada issued no objection letter to CTA; phase I/II study to test drug as monotherapy and in combination with PD-1 pathway blockade set to start in 2020
|Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Pa.
|I.V. oliceridine
|Mu receptor G protein pathway selective modulator
|Moderate to severe acute pain
|Chinese partner Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said NMPA cleared start of clinical trials
