Regulatory actions for June 8, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Algo Therapeutix SAS, of Suresnes, France
|ATX-01
|Topical amitriptyline
|Erythromelalgia
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|LSALT peptide
|Acute organ inflammation and injury in patients with COVID-19
|Submitted an IND for a phase II study to the FDA
|CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|CID-103
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD38
|Multiple myeloma
|Submitted a CTA for a phase I study to the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|Highly treatment-experienced HIV patients
|Company expects to receive a PDUFA action date from the FDA on July 10
|Enochian Biosciences Inc., of Los Angeles
|ENOB-HV-01
|Genetically modified autologous stem cell
|HIV infection
|Company had an initial targeted engagement for regulatory advice meeting with the FDA
|Heat Biologics Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|PTX-35
|Agonist antibody targeting TNFRSF25
|Solid tumors
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study
|Helsinn Healthcare SA, of Lugano, Switzerland, and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|TAS-0953/HM-06
|RET inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors with RET gene abnormalities
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II study; plans to start study in the third quarter of 2020
|Insmed Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J.
|Brensocatib (INS-1007)
|Dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor
|Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Mavrilimumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor receptor alpha
|Severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation
|FDA approved the IND for the phase II/III study
|Lupin Ltd., of Zug Switzerland
|Mexiletine
|Antimyotonic agent
|Myotonic disorders
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Sound Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Seattle
|SPI-1005 (ebselen)
|Glutathione peroxidase stimulator
|Meniere's disease
|FDA approved the IND for the pivotal phase III STOPMD-3 study
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.