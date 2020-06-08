Regulatory actions for June 8, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Chembio Diagnostics Inc., of Medford, N.Y.
|DPP Zika IgM System
|Includes the DPP Zika IgM assay and DPP Micro Reader; uses a 10 uL fingerstick blood sample; provides results in about 15 minutes
|Presumptive qualitative detection of Zika virus IgM antibodies in human serum, potassium-EDTA plasma, potassium-EDTA venous whole blood, or fingerstick whole blood specimens
|Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance
|Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif.
|Sapien 3
|Transcatheter heart valve
|Treats patients suffering from severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis at high risk for or unable to undergo open-heart surgery
|Received Chinese regulatory approval
|Genetron Holdings Ltd., of Beijing
|Genetron SARS-CoV-2 RNA Test
|Uses the One-Step Seq Method, which integrates reverse transcription of viral RNA and quantitative PCR reaction in a single step; detects the ORF1ab and N gene sequences of SARS-CoV-2
|Qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens (such as oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal, anterior nasal and mid-turbinate nasal swab specimens)
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Laminate Medical Technologies Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Vasq External Support
|Implanted blood vessel support device
|For the creation of arteriovenous fistulas in hemodialysis patients
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Nuvaira Inc., of Minneapolis
|Nuvaira Lung Denervation System
|Bronchoscopic procedure with targeted lung denervation
|Reduces the risk of moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Orasure Technologies Inc., of Bethlehem, Pa.
|Oragene•Dx (OGD-510) collection kit
|At-home saliva collection device for use with Phosphorus SARS-CoV-2 test
|Allows individuals who are suspected of being infected with COVID-19 by a health care professional to self-collect saliva specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Surmodics Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Surveil
|Drug-coated balloon
|Treats peripheral artery disease
|Received the CE mark
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.