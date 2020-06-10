Regulatory actions for June 10, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bacainn Therapeutics Inc., of Concord, Mass.
|BT-051
|Controls neutrophil migration into the lumen of the gastrointestinal tract
|Healthy volunteers (eventually ulcerative colitis)
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study testing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the drug; data expected by the end of 2020
|Curis Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|CI-8993
|Monoclonal antibody targeting VISTA
|Cancer
|FDA cleared the IND; phase Ia/Ib study to start in second half of 2020
|F2G Ltd., of Manchester, U.K.
|Olorofim (formerly F-901318)
|Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor
|Coccidioidomycosis and invasive aspergillosis, scedosporiosis, lomentosporiosis, fusariosis and disease due to scopulariopsis species
|FDA granted qualified infectious disease product designation
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Losmapimod
|p38alpha/beta mitogen activated protein kinase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Submitted an IND to the FDA for a phase III study
|Pharnext SA, of Paris
|PXT-3003
|Fixed-dose combination of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol
|Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A
|FDA agreed with company that a single pivotal phase III study plus previous studies would be sufficient to support an NDA; primary endpoint will be Overall Neuropathy Limitations Scale
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Hospitalized severe COVID-19 with pneumonia
|Submitted a CTA to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for a phase II/III study
|Rezolute Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|RZ-358
|Monoclonal antibody targeting the insulin receptor
|Congenital hyperinsulinism
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Kalydeco (ivacaftor)
|Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator potentiator
|Cystic fibrosis
|European Commission granted approval of the label extension to include children 6 months and older with a R117H mutiation in CFTR
Notes
