Regulatory actions for June 10, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Bacainn Therapeutics Inc., of Concord, Mass. BT-051 Controls neutrophil migration into the lumen of the gastrointestinal tract Healthy volunteers (eventually ulcerative colitis) FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study testing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the drug; data expected by the end of 2020

Curis Inc., of Lexington, Mass. CI-8993 Monoclonal antibody targeting VISTA Cancer FDA cleared the IND; phase Ia/Ib study to start in second half of 2020

F2G Ltd., of Manchester, U.K. Olorofim (formerly F-901318) Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor Coccidioidomycosis and invasive aspergillosis, scedosporiosis, lomentosporiosis, fusariosis and disease due to scopulariopsis species FDA granted qualified infectious disease product designation

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Losmapimod p38alpha/beta mitogen activated protein kinase inhibitor COVID-19 Submitted an IND to the FDA for a phase III study

Pharnext SA, of Paris PXT-3003 Fixed-dose combination of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A FDA agreed with company that a single pivotal phase III study plus previous studies would be sufficient to support an NDA; primary endpoint will be Overall Neuropathy Limitations Scale

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Yeliva (opaganib) Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor Hospitalized severe COVID-19 with pneumonia Submitted a CTA to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for a phase II/III study

Rezolute Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. RZ-358 Monoclonal antibody targeting the insulin receptor Congenital hyperinsulinism FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston Kalydeco (ivacaftor) Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator potentiator Cystic fibrosis European Commission granted approval of the label extension to include children 6 months and older with a R117H mutiation in CFTR