|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., of Wayne, Pa.
|ATI-450
|MK2 inhibitor
|Hospitalized patients with COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase IIa study with the primary endpoint of proportion of patients who are free from respiratory failure by day 14
|Curevac AG, of Tubingen, Germany
|SARS-CoV-2 vaccine
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|German Health Authority Paul-Ehrlich-Institute and the Belgian Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products approved the dose-escalation phase I trial in 168 subjects
|Hookipa Pharma Inc., of New York
|HB-202
|Arenavirus expressing E7/E6 fusion protein derived from HPV16
|Human papillomavirus 16-positive cancers
|FDA cleared the IND, which will allow the company to add an arm testing HB-202 plus HB-201 to the phase I/II study of HB-201
|Ipsen SA, of Paris
|Onivyde (liposomal irinotecan)
|Topoisomerase I inhibitor
|Previously untreated, unresectable, locally advanced and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
|FDA granted fast track designation for the drug in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin and oxaliplatin
|Kamada Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel
|Plasma-derived IgG product
|Plasma-derived IgG product
|COVID-19
|Proposed protocol for a phase I/II trial submitted to the Israeli Ministry of Health; company expects to initiate the study during the third quarter of 2020
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Unresectable or metastatic, mutational burden-high solid tumors
|FDA approved the expanded indication regardless of tumor type; FDA also approved the Foundationone Cdx (Foundation Medicine Inc.) as a companion diagnostic for Keytruda in patients with mutational burden-high tumors
|Nanobiotix SA, of Paris
|NBTXR-3
|Designed to destroy tumors when activated by radiotherapy
|Head and neck cancer
|Received feedback from FDA to advanced phase III study design and CMC development plan for NDA; 500-patient Nanoray-312 study set to start after company makes protocol refinements and secures requisite financing
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Cosentyx (secukinumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-17A
|Active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
|FDA approved the expanded indication
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Ilaris (canakinumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-1beta
|Active Still’s disease
|FDA approved the expanded indication
|PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J.
|PTC-299
|Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|FDA authorized starting the phase II/III study; CTA submitted in Spain; plans to file in Europe, Brazil and Australia
|Reneuron Group plc, of London
|hRPC stem cell therapy
|Retinal progenitor cells
|Retinitis pigmentosa
|FDA approved the expansion of the phase IIa study to add an additional 9 patients at higher doses; U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved opening a clinical site for the study; plans to seek regulatory approval in the second half of 2021
|TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Umbralisib
|Inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon
|Previously treated marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma
|Completed rolling submission of the NDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.