|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acasti Pharma Inc., of Laval, Quebec
|Capre (omega-3 phospholipid)
|Phospholipid derived from krill oil
|Hypertriglyceridemia
|In a written response to a type C meeting, the FDA said post-hoc analysis from the Trilogy 1 study may be used for exploratory purposes; depending on the outcome of Trilogy 2 study, an additional clinical trial may be required before submission of an NDA
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion
|Low-molecular-weight fraction of 5% human serum albumin
|COVID-19 patients on supplemental oxygen
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study
|Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China
|HQP-1351
|T315I-mutant chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia and accelerated phase CML
|Bcr-Abl inhibitor
|Submitted NDA to the Center for Drug Evaluation of China National Medical Products Administration
|Beigene Ltd., of Beijing
|Tislelizumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|First-line treatment nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer
|Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration accepted the supplemental NDA
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China
|Byvasda (bevacizumab)
|Biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab), an anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody
|Advanced non-small-cell lung cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer
|Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration approved the drug
|Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp., of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.
|Fexapotide triflutate
|Pro-apoptotic protein
|Benign prostatic hyperplasia
|On track to file marketing applications in the U.S. and EU approximately by the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2020
|Ovid Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|OV-101 (gaboxadol)
|Delta-selective GABAA
|Angelman syndrome
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Plakous Therapeutics Inc., of Winston-Salem, N.C.
|Protego-PD
|Acellular biotherapeutic from post-delivery placentas
|Necrotizing enterocolitis prophylaxis
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|Hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia
|Submitted CTAs to the U.K. Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and the Italian Medicines Agency for a phase II/III study
|Sanofi SA, of Paris, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Dupixent (dupilumab)
|Monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of IL-4 and IL-13
|Moderate to severe atopic dermatitis
|Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration approved the drug
