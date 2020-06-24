|Company
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Losmapimod
|Oral p38α/β MAPK inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Received early notification from FDA that it may proceed with initiating phase III trial in higher-risk hospitalized adults with COVID-19; Losvid trial will enroll about 400 patients; primary endpoint is proportion who progress to death or respiratory failure by day 28; an interim analysis will be conducted in the fourth quarter of 2020 for futility, and top-line data are expected in the first quarter of 2021
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|Oxbryta (voxelotor)
|Inhibits hemoglobin polymerization
|Hemolytic anemia in sickle cell disease
|Based on discussion with EMA, plans to submit MAA by mid-2021, seeking approval for use in patients 12 and older; company also intends to initiate early access program in Europe prior to potential marketing authorization
|Hemoshear Therapeutics Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|HST-5040
|Oral, small molecule
|Methylmalonic acidemia and propionic acidemia
|FDA cleared IND for phase II study
|Imara Inc., of Boston
|IMR-687
|Small-molecule inhibitor of PDE9
|Beta-thalassemia
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Innate Pharma SA, of Paris
|Lacutamab (IPH-4102)
|Anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody
|Advanced T-cell lymphomas
|FDA lifted partial clinical hold placed on phase II Tellomak trial, based on quality assessment of new GMP-certified batch manufactured for clinical development program; recruitment can now resume for new patients with relapsed/refractory Sézary syndrome and mycosis fungoides who have received at least 2 prior systemic therapies
|Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., of Adelaide, Australia
|E4/DRSP
|Combined oral pill containing 15 mg estetrol and 3 mg drospirenone
|Contraception
|NDA accepted for review by the FDA; decision expected in first half of 2021
|Medigene AG, of Martinsried, Germany
|MDG-1021
|T-cell receptor-modified T-cell immunotherapy targeting antigen HA-1
|Relapsed or persistent blood cancers
|Received approval from Dutch regulators to begin phase I study enrolling patients after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., and Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Geneva
|RLF-100
|Synthetic form of human vasoactive intestinal peptide
|COVID-19
|FDA granted fast track designation for treatment of acute lung injury/acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan)
|Inhibits neprilysin and blocks angiotensin II type-I receptor
|Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
|FDA accepted supplemental NDA; decision expected in first half of 2021
|Philogen SpA, of Siena, Italy
|Nidlegy (bifikafusp alfa and onfekafusp alfa)
|Combination of immunocytokines
|Melanoma and nonmelananoma skin cancers
|EMA agreed to request for marketing the product as a combination pack for use as neoadjuvant intralesional treatment for resectable stage III melanoma and locally advanced, not metastatic nonmelanoma skin cancers
