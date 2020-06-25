|Company
|EMD Serono, unit of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany
|M-5049
|Dual TLR-7/TLR-8 antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND for phase II study assessing effect on preventing or ameliorating hyper-inflammatory response in COVID-19 pneumonia and preventing progression to cytokine storm; study expected to enroll ~150 participants in U.S. and Brazil, with top-line data expected by year-end 2020
|Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas
|GPX-001
|TUSC2 gene stimulator
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|United States Adopted Names Council approved non-proprietary name quaratusugene ozeplasmid for GPX-001, formerly called Oncoprex
|Medivir AB, of Stockholm
|MIV-818 (liver-targeted troxacitabine prodrug)
|DNA polymerase inhibitor
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|EC granted orphan medicinal product designation in the EU
|Merck and Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
|FDA approved drug as monotherapy to treat recurrent or metastatic disease not curable by surgery or radiation, based on data from phase II Keynote-629 trial
|Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing
|Quadrivalent influenza vaccine
|Split virion influenza vaccine
|Influenza infection
|NMPA approved product in China to protect against 2 A strains and 2 B strains of influenza in individuals 3 years and older
|Tizona Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|TTX-080
|Anti-HLA-G antibody
|Advanced cancer
|FDA cleared IND for phase I study, expected to begin in third quarter of 2020, evaluating TTX-080 both as monotherapy and in combination therapy
|Viracta Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Nanatinostat + valganciclovir
|Histone deacetylase inhibitor
|T-cell lymphoma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation in the indication
