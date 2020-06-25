Company Product Description Indication Status

EMD Serono, unit of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany M-5049 Dual TLR-7/TLR-8 antagonist COVID-19 infection FDA cleared IND for phase II study assessing effect on preventing or ameliorating hyper-inflammatory response in COVID-19 pneumonia and preventing progression to cytokine storm; study expected to enroll ~150 participants in U.S. and Brazil, with top-line data expected by year-end 2020

Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas GPX-001 TUSC2 gene stimulator Non-small-cell lung cancer United States Adopted Names Council approved non-proprietary name quaratusugene ozeplasmid for GPX-001, formerly called Oncoprex

Medivir AB, of Stockholm MIV-818 (liver-targeted troxacitabine prodrug) DNA polymerase inhibitor Hepatocellular carcinoma EC granted orphan medicinal product designation in the EU

Merck and Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) PD-1 inhibitor Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma FDA approved drug as monotherapy to treat recurrent or metastatic disease not curable by surgery or radiation, based on data from phase II Keynote-629 trial

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing Quadrivalent influenza vaccine Split virion influenza vaccine Influenza infection NMPA approved product in China to protect against 2 A strains and 2 B strains of influenza in individuals 3 years and older

Tizona Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco TTX-080 Anti-HLA-G antibody Advanced cancer FDA cleared IND for phase I study, expected to begin in third quarter of 2020, evaluating TTX-080 both as monotherapy and in combination therapy

Viracta Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Nanatinostat + valganciclovir Histone deacetylase inhibitor T-cell lymphoma FDA granted orphan drug designation in the indication