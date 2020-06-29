|Company
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Ultomiris (ravulizumab)
|C5 complement inhibitor
|Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
|European Commission granted marketing authorization to treat adults and children with body weight of 10 kg or above
|Aptose Biosciences Inc., of San Diego
|CG-806
|BTK/FLT3 tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|FDA cleared IND to initiate phase Ia/b trial at starting dose of 450 mg twice daily; trial expected to open enrollment in second half of 2020 in individuals with relapsed, resistant or refractory disease
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|AQST-108 (epinephrine, sublingual soluble film)
|Adrenergic receptor agonist
|Anaphylaxis
|FDA cleared IND for pharmacokinetic trials, expected to begin by year-end 2020; program will be reviewed under 505(b)(2) pathway
|Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tucson, Ariz.
|CPP-1X (eflornithine) + sulindac
|Cyclooxygenase inhibitor; ornithine decarboxylase inhibitor
|Familial adenomatous polyposis
|NDA submitted to FDA, seeking accelerated approval to treat indication in adults
|Cytocom Inc., of Winter Park, Fla.
|CYTO-201
|Inhibits replication of SARS-CoV-2 virus
|COVID-19
|Completed type B pre-IND meeting with FDA in relation to planned phase II trial; based on agency’s feedback, company plans to revise protocol and quickly initiate enrollment
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., of Torrance, Calif.
|Endari
|L-glutamine oral powder
|Sickle cell disease
|Issued license from Israeli Ministry of Health granting marketing authorization for use in reducing acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients 5 and older
|Genentech, of South San Francisco, a member of the Roche Group
|Phesgo (pertuzumab/trastuzumab)
|Fixed-dose combination of HER2-targeting antibodies with hyaluronidase
|HER2-positive breast cancer
|FDA approved for use in combination with intravenous chemotherapy for early and metastatic disease; administered via single subcutaneous injection
|Goliver Therapeutics SA, of Nantes, France
|Undisclosed
|Cell therapy
|Acute liver failure
|EMA provided scientific advice on clinical development, pharmaco-toxicological and production strategy plans; company is working with Paul-Brousse Hospital on design and implementation of a phase I/IIa trial
|Heron Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|HTX-011 (bupivacaine + meloxicam)
|Cyclooxygenase 2 inhibitor; sodium channel inhibitor
|Management of postoperative pain
|FDA issued complete response letter, seeking additional nonclinical information; company plans to request type A meeting to obtain agreement with the FDA for NDA resubmission
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del., and Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Tabrecta (capmatinib)
|Kinase inhibitor that targets MET
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved for use in MET exon 14 skipping mutation-positive advanced and/or recurrent unresectable NSCLC; Tabrecta approved for first-line and previously treated patients, regardless of prior treatment type
|Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|Obeticholic acid
|FXR agonist
|Fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|FDA issued complete response letter, recommending submission of additional post-interim analysis of efficacy and safety data from ongoing Regenerate study in support of potential accelerated approval and said long-term outcomes phase of the study should continue
|Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, of Frankfurt, Germany, and Teijin Pharma Ltd., of Tokyo
|Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA)
|Botulinum toxin type A
|Upper limb spasticity
|Teijin received marketing approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare
|Nordic Nanovector ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|Betalutin (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan)
|CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate
|Relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma
|FDA granted fast track designation for use in adults who have received at least 2 prior therapies
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Atectura
|Fixed-dose combination of indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate
|Asthma
|Approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Enerzair
|Fixed-dose combination of glycopyrronium bromide, indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate
|Asthma
|Approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Entresto (sacubitril valsartan sodium hydrate)
|Inhibits neprilysin and blocks angiotensin II type-I receptor
|Chronic heart failure
|Approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Mayzent (siponimod fumaric acid)
|Sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator
|Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis
|Approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Rybelsus (oral semaglutide)
|Oral GLP-1 receptor agonist
|Type 2 diabetes
|Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved for use in adults
|PTC Therapeutics Inc., of South Plainfield, N.J.
|Translarna (ataluren)
|Protein restoration therapy
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended by a majority of votes to remove the statement "efficacy has not been demonstrated in non-ambulatory patients”; opinion is subject to final approval by European Commission
|Rakuten Medical Inc., of San Mateo, Calif.
|ASP-1929
|Antibody-drug conjugate comprising EGFR-targeting cetuximab and Irdye 700DX, a light activatable dye
|Recurrent head and neck cancer
|Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said application will be reviewed under conditional early approval system; Rakuten submitted Japanese BLA in March 2020 based on phase I/II results
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Enspryng (satralizumab)
|IL-6-targeting monoclonal antibody
|Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved for the prevention of relapses of NMOSD, including NMO, for aquaporin-4 antibody seropositive adults and children
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|RPL-401
|Lentiviral vector-based gene therapy
|Infantile malignant osteopetrosis
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I trial to enroll 2 pediatric patients, 1 month of age or older
|SFA Therapeutics Inc., of Philadelphia
|SFA-002
|Microbiome-derived metabolite
|Mild to moderate psoriasis
|FDA cleared IND for open-label, 30-subject trial
