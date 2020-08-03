|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|ALN-HSD
|HSD17B3 gene modulator
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|CTA application submitted to U.K. MHRA to initiate a phase I study, expected to begin in late 2020
|Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|BCX-9930
|Complement factor D inhibitor
|Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells
|Stem cell therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial by partner Personalized Stem Cells Inc. in 20 hospitalized patients
|Cerecor Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|CERC-006
|Dual mTOR complex 1/2 inhibitor
|Lymphatic malformations
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|GW Pharmaceuticals plc, of London, and U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Epidiolex (cannabidiol)
|Cannabinoid CB1/2 receptor modulator
|Epilepsy
|FDA approved to treat seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex in individuals 1 and older and expanded age range to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut or Dravet syndromes to those 1 and older
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., unit of Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|Spravato (esketamine, intranasal)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|Major depressive disorder
|FDA approved sNDA to treat depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior
|Morphosys AG, of Planegg, Germany
|Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix)
|Anti-CD19 antibody
|Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|FDA approved in combination with lenalidomide to treat adults with relapsed/refractory disease, including that arising from low-grade lymphoma, ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Cosentyx (secukinumab)
|IL-17 antagonist
|Plaque psoriasis
|European Commission approved to treat moderate to severe disease in children and adolescents 6 to <18 years
|Polypid Ltd., of Petah Tikva, Israel
|D-Plex100
|Drug-device using controlled-release antibiotic
|Post-abdominal surgical site infection
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
|ROS1/TRKA/B/C kinase inhibitor
|Solid tumors; non-small-cell lung cancer
|European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization to treat adults and children 12 and older with solid tumors expressing neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion and locally advanced or metastatic disease who did not receive prior NTRK inhibitor and also to treat adults with ROS1-positive, advanced NSCLC not previously treated with ROS1 inhibitor
|Sonoran Biosciences Inc., of Tempe, Ariz.
|SBG-003 (tobramycin and vancomycin hydrogel)
|Antibiotic combination
|Post-abdominal surgical site infection
|FDA granted qualified infectious disease product designation
|Tyme Technologies Inc., of Bedminster, N.J.
|SM-88 (racemetyrosine)
|Cytochrome P450 2A6 inhibitor; cytochrome P450 3A4 stimulator
|Pancreatic cancer
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Washington
|Hetlioz (tasimelteon)
|Melatonin MT1/MT2 receptor agonist
|Smith-Magenis syndrome
|FDA accepted sNDA for capsule formulation and NDA to treat adults and children, respectively, with SMS, granting priority review and setting PDUFA date of Dec. 1, 2020
|
Notes
