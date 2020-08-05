|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Endologix Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Alto
|Abdominal stent graft system
|Endovascular treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms
|Received the CE mark
|Eyenuk Inc., of Los Angeles
|Eyeart
|Autonomous artificial intelligence system
|Automatically detects more than mild diabetic retinopathy and vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy in eyes of adults diagnosed with diabetes
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill.
|Plateau-A
|Ti Anterior Lumbar Spacer system
|For anterior fusion procedures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Neumodx Molecular Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Sentinel Diagnostics, of Milan, Italy
|Quantitative BKV assay
|PCR test
|For the quantitative detection of BK virus (BKV)
|Received the CE mark
|Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland
|Cobas EBV test
|Real-time polymerase chain reaction viral load test with dual target technology; runs on the Cobas 6800/8800 systems
|For the quantitative, in vitro detection of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) DNA
|U.S. FDA granted de novo class II authorization
|Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany
|Somatom On.site
|Mobile head computed tomography (CT) scanner
|Enables a critically ill patient to receive CT head imaging in the intensive care unit while remaining in bed
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.