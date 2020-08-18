|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Clearmask LLC, of Baltimore
|Clearmask
|Fully transparent surgical mask
|Provides protection for medical use
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Diazyme Laboratories Inc., of Poway, Calif.
|Diazyme DZ-Lite SARS-CoV-2 IgM test
|Antibody test; runs on the fully automated DZ-Lite 3000 Plus chemiluminescence analyzer
|For the qualitative detection of IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Genosity Inc., of Iselin, N.J.
|Astra
|Tumor exome and liquid biopsy cancer monitoring platform
|Identifies a patient's unique tumor molecular profile that can be used for ongoing, personalized minimal residual disease monitoring
|Received CLIA approval
|Illuminoss Medical Inc., of East Providence, R.I.
|Photodynamic Bone Stabilization system
|Uses a light-curable liquid monomer, contained within an expandable balloon, to create a patient-conforming, rigid implant within the bone canal
|For minimally invasive orthopedic fracture repair and stabilization
|Received expanded 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for use in fibula fractures; was previously cleared for the treatment of traumatic, fragility, pathological, and impending pathological fractures of the humerus, radius, ulna, clavicle, pelvis, metacarpals, metatarsals, and phalanges
|Sensiva Health LLC, of New Orleans
|Sensiva C19 COVID-19 test
|RT-PCR molecular test
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the Caribbean Public Health Agency
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.