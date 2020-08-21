|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alkermes plc., of Dublin
|ALKS-3831
|Atypical antipsychotic plus an opioid antagonist
|Schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder
|FDA scheduled a joint meeting of the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee to review the NDA on 10/9/20
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Imfinzi (durvalumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|First-line extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the drug in combination with etoposide plus a choice of platinum chemotherapy (either carboplatin or cisplatin)
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Vosoritide
|Analog of C-type natriuretic peptide
|Achondroplasia
|Submitted an NDA to the FDA
|Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Janssen Biotech Inc., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Darzalex (daratumumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD38
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after 1-3 previous lines of therapy
|FDA approved the drug in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone
|Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney
|Paxalisib (GDC-0084)
|PI3K pathway inhibitor
|Glioblastoma
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Miragen Therapeutics Inc., of Boulder, Colo.
|Cobomarsen
|miR-155 inhibitor
|Adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma
|Received guidance from the FDA in a type C meeting on running a pivotal study with a primary endpoint of progression free survival
|Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|OPT-302
|Soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3
|Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
|In end of phase II meetings with the FDA and EMA, the agencies agreed with company's proposed phase III plan for 2 studies, one testing OPT-302 with Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG) and the second testing OPT-302 with Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Kaftrio (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor)
|Combination of CFTR potentiator and 2 CFTR correctors
|Cystic fibrosis ages 12 years and older with 1 F508del mutation and 1 minimal function mutation or 2 F508del mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene
|European Commission granted marketing authorization for the drug in combination with ivacaftor
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.