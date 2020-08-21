Company Product Description Indication Status

Alkermes plc., of Dublin ALKS-3831 Atypical antipsychotic plus an opioid antagonist Schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder FDA scheduled a joint meeting of the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee to review the NDA on 10/9/20

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Imfinzi (durvalumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1 First-line extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the drug in combination with etoposide plus a choice of platinum chemotherapy (either carboplatin or cisplatin)

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif. Vosoritide Analog of C-type natriuretic peptide Achondroplasia Submitted an NDA to the FDA

Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Janssen Biotech Inc., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Darzalex (daratumumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting CD38 Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after 1-3 previous lines of therapy FDA approved the drug in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., of Sydney Paxalisib (GDC-0084) PI3K pathway inhibitor Glioblastoma FDA granted fast track designation

Miragen Therapeutics Inc., of Boulder, Colo. Cobomarsen miR-155 inhibitor Adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma Received guidance from the FDA in a type C meeting on running a pivotal study with a primary endpoint of progression free survival

Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia OPT-302 Soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 Neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration In end of phase II meetings with the FDA and EMA, the agencies agreed with company's proposed phase III plan for 2 studies, one testing OPT-302 with Lucentis (ranibizumab, Roche Holding AG) and the second testing OPT-302 with Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston Kaftrio (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) Combination of CFTR potentiator and 2 CFTR correctors Cystic fibrosis ages 12 years and older with 1 F508del mutation and 1 minimal function mutation or 2 F508del mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene European Commission granted marketing authorization for the drug in combination with ivacaftor