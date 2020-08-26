|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Fluidigm Corp., of South San Francisco
|Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay
|Extraction-free saliva-based test
|To detect nucleic acid from the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Inova Diagnostics, of San Diego
|Aptiva and Aptiva Celiac Disease IgA and IgG assays
|Digital multi-analyte system
|Celiac disease
|Obtained CE mark
|Jointechlabs, of San Francisco
|Minitc
|Disposable, closed-loop medical device
|For point-of-care fat tissue processing designed to obtain microfat (or fat grafts), for multiple indications
|Obtained U.S. FDA clearance
|Natera Inc., of San Carlos, Calif.
|Signatera test
|Personalized, tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA assay
|Optimized for molecular residual disease assessment and treatment monitoring in patients previously diagnosed with cancer
|Obtained CE mark
|Surgentec, of Boca Raton, Fla.
|Osteoflo NanoPutty
|Quadphasic synthetic bone graft
|Next-generation, fully synthetic, bone graft putty option for physicians looking to avoid using human tissue
|Obtained U.S. FDA clearance
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.