Company Product Description Indication Status
Fluidigm Corp., of South San Francisco Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay Extraction-free saliva-based test To detect nucleic acid from the SARS‑CoV‑2 virus Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Inova Diagnostics, of San Diego Aptiva and Aptiva Celiac Disease IgA and IgG assays Digital multi-analyte system Celiac disease Obtained CE mark
Jointechlabs, of San Francisco Minitc Disposable, closed-loop medical device For point-of-care fat tissue processing designed to obtain microfat (or fat grafts), for multiple indications Obtained U.S. FDA clearance
Natera Inc., of San Carlos, Calif. Signatera test Personalized, tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA assay Optimized for molecular residual disease assessment and treatment monitoring in patients previously diagnosed with cancer Obtained CE mark
Surgentec, of Boca Raton, Fla. Osteoflo NanoPutty Quadphasic synthetic bone graft Next-generation, fully synthetic, bone graft putty option for physicians looking to avoid using human tissue Obtained U.S. FDA clearance

