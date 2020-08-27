|Company
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Binaxnow COVID-19 Ag Card
|Rapid test
|Detection of COVID-19 infection
|U.S.FDA has issued emergency use authorization
|B. Braun Medical Inc., of Bethlehem, Pa.
|Spacestation MRI
|Infusion pump shield
|To allow Space infusion pumps to continuously deliver medications to patients within the magnetic resonance imaging suite
|U.S. FDA granted clearance
|Cureapp Inc., of Tokyo
|Cureapp SC Nicotine Addiction Treatment App and CO Checker
|Digital therapeutic
|To aid patients who are receiving outpatient smoking cessation treatment
|Received regulatory authorization from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
|Foundation Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Foundationone Liquid CDx
|Pan-tumor liquid biopsy test
|To identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific FDA-approved targeted therapies, including an indication for Rubraca (rucaparib) for patients with BRCA 1/2-mutant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and three first-line tyrosine kinase inhibitors for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer
|U.S. FDA granted approval
|Healeon, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bimini Health Tech, of Solana Beach, Calif.
|Healeon Duet
|Blood separation system
|For platelet-rich plasma preparation
|U.S. FDA granted clearance
|Med-El USA, of Durham, N.C.
|Rondo 3
|Hearing device
|Audio Processor for the Synchrony Cochlear Implant System
|U.S. FDA granted approval
|Sanuwave Health Inc., of Suwanee, Ga
|Dermapace System
|Shock wave device
|To treat diabetic foot ulcers
|Received approval from the Brazilian Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária
