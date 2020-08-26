|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alimera Sciences Inc., of Atlanta
|Iluvien (fluocinolone acetonide)
|Intraocular implant of glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Diabetic macular edema; uveitis
|Iluvien received pricing and reimbursement approvals for both diabetic macular edema and posterior uveitis indications simultaneously
|Hifibio Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|HFB-30132A
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein inhibitor; ACE2 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Submitted an IND for phase I ascending dose study
|Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. and Kye Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario
|Firdapse (amifampridine)
|Potassium channel inhibitor
|Lambert-Eaton myasthenic
|Challenging Health Canada’s issuance of a Notice of Compliance on Aug. 10 for Medunik’s new drug submission for Ruzurgi (amifampridine)
|Hansa Biopharma AB, of Lund, Sweden
|Idefirix
|Cleaves IgG-antibodies
|Desensitization treatment of highly sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch against an available deceased donor
|European Commission has granted conditional approval
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Submitted its clinical trial protocol for IRB approval; exploring the FDA expanded access program
|TLC Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco and 3Sbio Inc., of Shenyang, China
|Ampholipad (amphotericin B liposome)
|Complex generic
|Systemic fungal infections
|NMPA's Center for Drug Evaluation accepted its marketing authorization application for Ampholipad
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.