Glaxosmithkline plc, of London

Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin)

Anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen)

Multiple myeloma

EC granted conditional marketing authorization for adult patients who have received at least 4 prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least 1 proteasome inhibitor, 1 immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy