|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Biomark Diagnostics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Acetyl-amantadine
|Biomarker
|Glioblastoma
|Health Canada issued a letter of no objection for the CTA
|Cassiopea SpA, of Ainate, Italy
|Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%)
|Androgen receptor inhibitor
|Acne
|FDA approved the product
|Galecto Inc., of Boston
|GB-0139
|Galectin-3 inhibitor
|Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|FDA and EMA issued orphan drug designation
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin)
|Anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen)
|Multiple myeloma
|EC granted conditional marketing authorization for adult patients who have received at least 4 prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least 1 proteasome inhibitor, 1 immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy
|Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|LAU-7b
|Oral formulation of synthetic retinoid fenretinide
|COVID-19
|FDA approved the start of a phase II study
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|RP-L401
|Lentiviral vector-based gene therapy
|Infantile malignant osteopetrosis
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Sirtex Medical US Holdings Inc., of Woburn, Mass.
|SIR-Spheres Y-90
|Resin microspheres
|Liver cancer
|China's National Medical Products Administration granted a notice of drug clinical trial approval
|Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas
|TSHA-101
|AAV9-based gene therapy
|GM2 gangliosidosis
|FDA grated orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations
Notes
