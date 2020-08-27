Company Product Description Indication Status
Biomark Diagnostics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia Acetyl-amantadine Biomarker Glioblastoma Health Canada issued a letter of no objection for the CTA
Cassiopea SpA, of Ainate, Italy Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%) Androgen receptor inhibitor Acne  FDA approved the product
Galecto Inc., of Boston GB-0139   Galectin-3 inhibitor  Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis FDA and EMA issued orphan drug designation
Glaxosmithkline plc, of London Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin)  Anti-BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen)  Multiple myeloma  EC granted conditional marketing authorization for adult patients who have received at least 4 prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least 1 proteasome inhibitor, 1 immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy
Laurent Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal LAU-7b  Oral formulation of synthetic retinoid fenretinide  COVID-19 FDA approved the start of a phase II study
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York RP-L401  Lentiviral vector-based gene therapy Infantile malignant osteopetrosis FDA granted fast track designation
Sirtex Medical US Holdings Inc., of Woburn, Mass. SIR-Spheres Y-90  Resin microspheres Liver cancer China's National Medical Products Administration granted a notice of drug clinical trial approval
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas TSHA-101 AAV9-based gene therapy GM2 gangliosidosis FDA grated orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations

