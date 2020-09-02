|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd., of Hefei, China
|Biohit SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibody test
|Rapid laminar flow assay
|Detects IgG and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received ANVISA status from Brazil's Ministry of Health
|Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co. Ltd., of Hefei, China
|Biohit SARS-CoV-2 Antigen quantitative assay kit
|Enzyme-linked immunoassay
|Shows who has or does not have active COVID-19
|Received ANVISA status from Brazil's Ministry of Health
|Cardiac Dimensions Pty. Ltd., of Sydney
|Carillon Mitral Contour system
|Right heart transcatheter mitral valve repair device
|Treatment of functional mitral regurgitation
|Received approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration
|Detectachem Inc., of Stafford, Texas
|Mobiledetect Bio BCC19 test kit
|Testing solution that uses a reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal nucleic acid amplification technique; compatible with mobile app for real-time results analysis and reporting
|For the qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 in
nasopharyngeal, anterior nasal swabs, mid-turbinate nasal swabs, and oropharyngeal swab specimens
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Exsomed Corp., of Aliso Viejo, Calif.
|Inframe Intramedullary Micro Nail
|Threaded micro nail
|For proximal phalanx fracture surgeries
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Pq Bypass Inc., of Milpitas, Calif.
|Detour system
|Femoral-popliteal bypass device
|To treat extremely long, complex blockages in the superficial femoral artery
|Received breakthrough device designation
|Tissue Regeneration Technologies LLC, of Woodstock, Ga.
|Orthogold 100
|Unfocused extracorporeal shock wave device
|Treatment of superficial, partial-thickness, second-degree burns in adults
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Notes
