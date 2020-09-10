|Company
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|LSALT peptide
|COVID-19 infection
|Istanbul University Ethics Committee cleared initiation of phase II trial to treat acute lung and kidney injury caused by inflammation in people with severe infection; regulatory review by Turkish Ministry of Health expected to finish by mid-September 2020
|Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab + hyaluronidase-fihj)
|ADP ribosyl cyclase-1 inhibitor
|Light-chain amyloidosis
|Partner Janssen Biotech Inc. submitted sBLA to FDA for use in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone; agency to review under Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate + umeclidinium + vilanterol)
|Beta 2 adrenoceptor agonist; muscarinic receptor antagonist
|Asthma
|FDA approved sNDA to treat indication in adults 18 and older
|Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SRP-9001
|DMD gene stimulator
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|Completed type C meeting with Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies at FDA's CBER seeking concurrence on initiation of next trial using commercial process material, including additional potency assay for material release
|Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|TERN-201
|Vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai
|Zejula (niraparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Ovarian cancer
|NMPA approved sNDA for first-line maintenance treatment of advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer in adults with complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy
