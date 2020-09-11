|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia
|Favipiravir
|Broad-spectrum antiviral
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|Submitted an IND to the FDA for a phase III study in 826 patients; study expected to launch in Fall of 2020
|Immupharma plc, of London, and Avion Pharmaceuticals LLC, of Atlanta
|Lupuzor (forigerimod)
|Modulates activation of autoreactive T cells
|Lupus
|FDA has not responded to the submission of a special protocol assessment more than 45 days after submission due to current workload at the agency
|Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Nasopharyngeal carcinoma
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Seres Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SER-109
|Firmicute bacteria in spore form
|Recurrent C. difficile infection
|FDA reaffirmed prior guidance of efficacy requirements to support a BLA and guidance that at least 300 patients will be required for the safety database
|Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., of Ness Ziona, Israel
|Epsolay (benzoyl peroxide)
|Microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream
|Inflammatory lesions of rosacea
|FDA accepted the NDA; PDUFA action date is April 26, 2021
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.