|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago, and Calibr, the translational arm of The Scripps Research Institute
|CLBR-001 + SWI-019
|CAR T-cell therapy
|B-cell malignancies
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Aegle Therapeutics Corp., of Boston
|AGLE-102
|Extracellular vesicle therapy
|Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
|FDA granted fast track status
|Akari Therapeutics plc, of New York
|Nomacopan
|C5 complement inhibitor
|Bullous pemphigoid
|Completed scientific advice meeting with EMA in advance of starting a phase III pivotal study; agency agreed to company’s proposal for placebo-controlled trial with primary endpoint of disease remission on minimal corticosteroids
|Baylx Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|BX-U001
|Non-frozen human umbilical cord tissue mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/IIa trial in about 30 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|ION-373
|Antisense therapeutic designed to stop mutated gene from producing excess GFAP
|Alexander disease
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Irlab Therapeutics AB, of Stockholm
|Mesdopetam (IRL-790)
|Dopamine D3 receptor antagonist
|Parkinson’s disease
|FDA accepted IND for inclusion of U.S. patients in planned phase IIb/III study
|Kadmon Holdings Inc., of New York
|Belumosudil (KD-025)
|ROCK2 inhibitor
|Chronic graft-vs.-host disease
|Submitted NDA to FDA; application reviewed under Real-Time Oncology Review program
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|PF-06939926
|Gene therapy
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Provention Bio Inc., of Red Bank, N.J.
|Teplizumab (PRV-031)
|Anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody
|Delay or prevention of type 1 diabetes
|Submitted clinical module of BLA to FDA for use in at-risk individuals; final modules, including CMC module, expected to be submitted in the fourth quarter of 2020
|Solid Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SGT-001
|DMD gene stimulator
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|FDA lifted clinical hold on Ignite DMD phase I/II trial; dosing expected to resume in first quarter of 2021
|Teneobio Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|TNB-486
|Bispecific T-cell engaging antibody
|B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|FDA cleared the IND for phase I studies
|Zosano Pharma Corp., of Fremont, Calif.
|Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system)
|5-HT 1b receptor agonist; 5-HT 1d receptor agonist
|Acute migraine
|Received discipline review letter (DRL) from FDA in connection with 505(b)(2) NDA, describing 2 concerns with respect to clinical pharmacology section, specifically high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan observed in 5 study subjects from 2 pharmacokinetic studies and differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots in clinical trials; approval by the PDUFA date of Oct. 20, 2020, is not expected given the DRL
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.