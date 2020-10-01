|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, of Brea, Calif.
|Access Interleukin-6 (IL-6) assay
|Automated immunoassay
|Detects IL-6 levels in serum and plasma, which can be used to aid physicians identifying a severe inflammatory response and determining the risk of intubation with mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 patients
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|GI Windows Medical Corp., of West Bridgewater, Mass.
|Self-forming magnetic compression anastomosis device
|Less-invasive anastomoses technology
|For small bowel end to end anastomosis for ileostomy reversal or tissue resection
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Itamar Medical Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel
|WatchPAT 300
|Home diagnostic device that uses peripheral arterial tonometry (PAT) technology
|Sleep apnea testing
|Received Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency approval for use in Japan
|Medtronic plc, of Dublin
|Resolute Onyx
|Drug eluting stent
|For percutaneous coronary intervention
|Received U.S. FDA approval for new 1-month of dual-antiplatelet therapy labeling with an expanded indication for high bleeding risk patients
|Orthofix Medical Inc., of Lewisville, Texas
|Firebird
|Sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion system; a 3D-printed titanium bone screw
|Treats low back pain caused by SI joint dysfunction
|Received additional 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for the nanotechnology feature, Nanovate
|Pulse Biosciences Inc., of Hayward, Calif.
|Cellfx
|Multi-application platform for delivering Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology, which delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells
|Treats sebaceous hyperplasia lesions
|Received investigational device exemption approval from the U.S. FDA to initiate a pivotal study
|Teleflex Inc., of Wayne, Pa.
|Arrow Ez-IO
|Intraosseous (IO) vascular access system
|Used when intravenous access is difficult or impossible to obtain
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to expand use for up to 48 hours when alternate intravenous access is not available or reliably established in adults, and in pediatric patients 12 years and older
|Vascular Graft Solutions Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Vest
|External stent
|Provides support for vein grafts in coronary artery bypass surgery
|China's National Medical Products Administration granted innovative medical device designation
