Company Product Description Indication Status

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, of Brea, Calif. Access Interleukin-6 (IL-6) assay Automated immunoassay Detects IL-6 levels in serum and plasma, which can be used to aid physicians identifying a severe inflammatory response and determining the risk of intubation with mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 patients Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

GI Windows Medical Corp., of West Bridgewater, Mass. Self-forming magnetic compression anastomosis device Less-invasive anastomoses technology For small bowel end to end anastomosis for ileostomy reversal or tissue resection Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA

Itamar Medical Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel WatchPAT 300 Home diagnostic device that uses peripheral arterial tonometry (PAT) technology Sleep apnea testing Received Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency approval for use in Japan

Medtronic plc, of Dublin Resolute Onyx Drug eluting stent For percutaneous coronary intervention Received U.S. FDA approval for new 1-month of dual-antiplatelet therapy labeling with an expanded indication for high bleeding risk patients

Orthofix Medical Inc., of Lewisville, Texas Firebird Sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion system; a 3D-printed titanium bone screw Treats low back pain caused by SI joint dysfunction Received additional 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for the nanotechnology feature, Nanovate

Pulse Biosciences Inc., of Hayward, Calif. Cellfx Multi-application platform for delivering Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology, which delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells Treats sebaceous hyperplasia lesions Received investigational device exemption approval from the U.S. FDA to initiate a pivotal study

Teleflex Inc., of Wayne, Pa. Arrow Ez-IO Intraosseous (IO) vascular access system Used when intravenous access is difficult or impossible to obtain Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to expand use for up to 48 hours when alternate intravenous access is not available or reliably established in adults, and in pediatric patients 12 years and older

Vascular Graft Solutions Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Vest External stent Provides support for vein grafts in coronary artery bypass surgery China's National Medical Products Administration granted innovative medical device designation