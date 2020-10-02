|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Access Genetics LLC (dba OralDNA Labs), of Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Orarisk COVID-19 RT-PCR test
|Molecular diagnostic that uses Co-Diagnostics' Logix Smart COVID-19 kit
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received amended emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to allow testing from a saline oral rinse collection; was previously authorized for use with swab specimens
|Dascena Inc., of Oakland, Calif.
|Coviage Hemodynamic Instability and Respiratory Decompensation Prediction system
|Machine learning algorithm that analyzes patient data from electronic health records systems
|For adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 to assist with the early identification of patients likely to experience hemodynamic instability or respiratory decompensation
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (Labcorp), of Burlington, N.C.
|Heat extraction scientific testing method and technology
|High-throughput method for RT-PCR tests that uses heat extraction; traps viral particles, eliminating the need for RNA extraction reagents to capture and concentrate viral nucleic acid
|For extracting RNA from samples collected for COVID-19 molecular testing
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Notes
