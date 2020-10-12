|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz)
|C5 complement inhibitor
|Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
|FDA approved a 100-mg/mL formulation, which will cut infusion times by approximately 60%
|Avenue Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|I.V. tramadol
|Analgesic
|Acute pain
|FDA issued a complete response letter because it determined the drug wasn't safe for the intended population due to the potential for opioid stacking
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|ChAd0x1-S
|Vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|The Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia grated a provisional determination making it eligible to apply for provisional registration
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea
|CT-P59
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 prophylaxis in people who had contact with SARS-CoV-2-infected patients
|Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the IND for a phase III study
|Gannex Pharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, a unit of Ascletis Pharma Inc.
|ASC-42
|Farnesoid X receptor agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis indication
|FDA approved the IND
|Immunomedics Inc., of Morris Plains, N.J.
|Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Trop-2
|Glioblastoma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Oncopeptides AB, of Stockholm
|Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide)
|Peptide-drug conjugate targeting aminopeptidases
|Relapsed refractory multiple myeloma
|Company informed the EMA that it plans to submit an application for a conditional marketing authorization based on the phase II Horizon study
|Oxular Ltd., of Oxford, U.K.
|OXU-003
|Undisclosed
|Retinoblastoma
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation and orphan drug designation
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.