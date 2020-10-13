Company Product Description Indication Status

Cefaly Technology sprl, of Seraing, Belgium Cefaly Duo External trigeminal nerve stimulator device For the acute and preventative treatment of migraine headaches in adults U.S. FDA cleared the device as an over-the-counter product; was previously only available with a prescription in the U.S.

Crossbay Medical Inc., of San Diego Crossglide ETS Plus Endometrial tissue sampler (ETS) Enables medical providers to perform a frictionless, office-based endometrial biopsy procedure gently, effortlessly and without a tenaculum; it also is indicated for use for sonohysterography for real-time diagnostic visualization in addition to the removal of material from the uterus and from the mucosal lining of the uterus to obtain tissue for histological biopsy Received U.S. FDA clearance

Fh Ortho Inc., of Chicago Telegraph Evolution Humeral nailing system For use in proximal and/or mid-shaft humeral fractures Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Immersivetouch Inc., of Chicago Immersiveview Surgical Plan (IVSP) Digital surgery platform that uses virtual reality and 3D printing For personalized planning of oral and maxillofacial surgery Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Micro Medical Solutions, of Wilmington, Mass. 2.5 mm Microstent Vascular stent Treatment of critical limb ischemia resulting from peripheral artery disease Received the CE mark

Micro Medical Solutions, of Wilmington, Mass. Microballoon XL Long (120 cm) over-the-wire balloon catheter Treatment of critical limb ischemia resulting from peripheral artery disease Received the CE mark

Sonivie, of Rosh Haayin, Israel Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound (TIVUS) system Therapeutic catheter Pulmonary arterial hypertension Received investigational device exemption approval from the U.S. FDA for a pivotal study (NCT04570228)