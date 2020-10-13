|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cefaly Technology sprl, of Seraing, Belgium
|Cefaly Duo
|External trigeminal nerve stimulator device
|For the acute and preventative treatment of migraine headaches in adults
|U.S. FDA cleared the device as an over-the-counter product; was previously only available with a prescription in the U.S.
|Crossbay Medical Inc., of San Diego
|Crossglide ETS Plus
|Endometrial tissue sampler (ETS)
|Enables medical providers to perform a frictionless, office-based endometrial biopsy procedure gently, effortlessly and without a tenaculum; it also is indicated for use for sonohysterography for real-time diagnostic visualization in addition to the removal of material from the uterus and from the mucosal lining of the uterus to obtain tissue for histological biopsy
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Fh Ortho Inc., of Chicago
|Telegraph Evolution
|Humeral nailing system
|For use in proximal and/or mid-shaft humeral fractures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Immersivetouch Inc., of Chicago
|Immersiveview Surgical Plan (IVSP)
|Digital surgery platform that uses virtual reality and 3D printing
|For personalized planning of oral and maxillofacial surgery
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Micro Medical Solutions, of Wilmington, Mass.
|2.5 mm Microstent
|Vascular stent
|Treatment of critical limb ischemia resulting from peripheral artery disease
|Received the CE mark
|Micro Medical Solutions, of Wilmington, Mass.
|Microballoon XL
|Long (120 cm) over-the-wire balloon catheter
|Treatment of critical limb ischemia resulting from peripheral artery disease
|Received the CE mark
|Sonivie, of Rosh Haayin, Israel
|Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound (TIVUS) system
|Therapeutic catheter
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Received investigational device exemption approval from the U.S. FDA for a pivotal study (NCT04570228)
