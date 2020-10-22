|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md.
|Phagebank
|Bacteriophage-based therapy
|Prosthetic joint infections
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Adicet Bio Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|ADI-001
|Allogeneic gamma delta T-cell therapy
|Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|FDA cleared IND application for phase I trial
|F2G Ltd., of Manchester, U.K.
|Olorofim
|Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor
|Central nervous system coccidioidomycosis
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for refractory or otherwise untreatable disease with standard of care
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Veklury (remdesivir)
|Antiviral
|COVID-19
|FDA approved for treating patients requiring hospitalization
|Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark
|Enstilar (calcipotriene + betamethasone dipropionate)
|Vitamin D analogue + corticosteroid
|Plaque psoriasis
|FDA approved sNDA for long-term treatment in adults
|Nevakar Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J.
|Ephedrine sulfate
|Alpha/beta adrenoceptor agonist
|Hypotension
|FDA approved injection formulation in ready-to-use 50-mg/10-ml single use vial
|Reven Holdings Inc. (aka Reven Pharmaceuticals), of Golden, Colo.
|Rejuveinix
|Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory combination
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA approved IND for phase II study in people hospitalized with mild to moderate disease or hypoxemic respiratory failure
Notes
