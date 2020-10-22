Company Product Description Indication Status
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md. Phagebank  Bacteriophage-based therapy Prosthetic joint infections FDA granted orphan drug designation
Adicet Bio Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. ADI-001 Allogeneic gamma delta T-cell therapy Non-Hodgkin lymphoma FDA cleared IND application for phase I trial
F2G Ltd., of Manchester, U.K. Olorofim Dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor Central nervous system coccidioidomycosis FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for refractory or otherwise untreatable disease with standard of care 
Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Veklury (remdesivir) Antiviral  COVID-19 FDA approved for treating patients requiring hospitalization 
Leo Pharma A/S, of Ballerup, Denmark Enstilar (calcipotriene + betamethasone dipropionate) Vitamin D analogue + corticosteroid Plaque psoriasis FDA approved sNDA for long-term treatment in adults
Nevakar Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J. Ephedrine sulfate Alpha/beta adrenoceptor agonist Hypotension FDA approved injection formulation in ready-to-use 50-mg/10-ml single use vial
Reven Holdings Inc. (aka Reven Pharmaceuticals), of Golden, Colo. Rejuveinix Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory combination COVID-19 infection FDA approved IND for phase II study in people hospitalized with mild to moderate disease or hypoxemic respiratory failure

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.

No Comments