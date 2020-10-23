|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen
|Transcon PTH
|Parathyroid hormone prodrug
|Hypoparathyroidism
|European Commission granted orphan designation
|Astrazeneca plc, of Dublin
|AZD-1222
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|FDA authorized restart of clinical trials
|Evgen Pharma plc, of Cheshire, U.K.
|SFX-01
|Up-regulates Nrf2 pathway
|Acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with suspected COVID-19
|All necessary regulatory approvals have been received for the phase II/III STAR trial and recruitment is expected to commence around the end of the month
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|KZR-616
|Immunoproteasome inhibitor
|Polymyositis and dermatomyositis
|FDA granted orphan drug designations for both indications
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.