Company Product Description Indication Status
Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen Transcon PTH Parathyroid hormone prodrug Hypoparathyroidism European Commission granted orphan designation 
Astrazeneca plc, of Dublin AZD-1222 Vaccine COVID-19 FDA authorized restart of clinical trials
Evgen Pharma plc, of Cheshire, U.K. SFX-01 Up-regulates Nrf2 pathway Acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with suspected COVID-19 All necessary regulatory approvals have been received for the phase II/III STAR trial and recruitment is expected to commence around the end of the month
Kezar Life Sciences Inc., of South San Francisco KZR-616 Immunoproteasome inhibitor Polymyositis and dermatomyositis FDA granted orphan drug designations for both indications 

