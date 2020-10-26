|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abiomed Inc., of Danvers, Mass.
|Abiomed Breethe Oxy-1 system
|All-in-one, compact cardiopulmonary bypass system
|Pumps, oxygenates and removes carbon dioxide from blood during cardiopulmonary bypass for up to 6 hours
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Foldax Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Tria
|Biopolymer aortic heart valve
|For surgical aortic valve replacement
|The U.S. FDA granted approval to expand enrollment for its clinical study
|Foundation Medicine Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Foundationone Cdx
|Tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling test
|Detects NTRK1/2/3 fusions across all solid tumor types and identifies patients who may be appropriate for treatment with Vitrakvi
|Received approval from the U.S. FDA to be used as a companion diagnostic for Vitrakvi (larotrectinib, Bayer)
|Helix Opco LLC, of San Mateo, Calif.
|Helix COVID-19 test
|Real-time RT-PCR test
|Qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2
|Received an expanded emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to allow on-site unsupervised self-collection and asymptomatic screening
|Kantaro Biosciences LLC, of New York, and Bio-Techne Corp., of Minneapolis
|COVID-Seroklir
|Quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kits
|Detects the presence or absence of COVID-19 antibodies in a clinical setting
|Received the CE mark
|Kantaro Biosciences LLC, of New York, and Bio-Techne Corp., of Minneapolis
|COVID-Seroindex
|Quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kits
|Detects the presence or absence of COVID-19 antibodies; for use in research purposes or vaccine development
|Received the CE mark
|Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Pkamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR panel
|Multi-analyte panel designed to test a single sample; for use with Perkinelmer's automated viral nucleic extractor
|For the detection and differentiation between SARS-CoV-2, influenza A viruses, influenza B viruses and respiratory syncytial virus
|Received the CE mark
|Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany
|Ysio X.Pree
|Ceiling-mounted radiography system with the Myexam Companion intelligent user interface
|For capturing X-ray images; guides users through exam workflow
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Theranica Bio-Electronics Ltd., of Netanya, Israel
|Nerivio
|Smartphone-controlled therapeutic device to be worn on the upper arm; uses remote electrical neuromodulation
|Treatment of migraine in adults
|Received expanded clearance from the U.S. FDA to include indication for chronic migraine; previously approved for acute treatment of migraine
Notes
