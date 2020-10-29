|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Chf Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.
|Aquadex Smartflow
|Ultrafiltration system for removing excess fluid from patients
|Heart failure, COVID-19 and other critical conditions
|Received ANVISA approval
|Dia Imaging Analysis Ltd., of Be'er Sheva, Israel
|Lvivo Seamless
|Cardiac ultrasound artificial intelligence software
|Automated views selection
|Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance
|Illuminoss Medical Inc., of East Providence, R.I.
|Photodynamic Bone Stabilization System
|Utilizes light-curable liquid monomer, contained with an expandable balloon, to create patient-conforming, rigid implant within bone canal
|Femur and tibia fractures as supplemental fixation to FDA-cleared fracture fixation systems
|Received expanded U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance
|Medtronic plc, of Dublin
|Nim Vital
|Nerve monitoring system
|To reduce risk of nerve damage during head and neck surgery
|Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.