Company Product Description Indication Status
Chf Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn. Aquadex Smartflow Ultrafiltration system for removing excess fluid from patients Heart failure, COVID-19 and other critical conditions Received ANVISA approval
Dia Imaging Analysis Ltd., of Be'er Sheva, Israel Lvivo Seamless Cardiac ultrasound artificial intelligence software Automated views selection Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance
Illuminoss Medical Inc., of East Providence, R.I. Photodynamic Bone Stabilization System Utilizes light-curable liquid monomer, contained with an expandable balloon, to create patient-conforming, rigid implant within bone canal Femur and tibia fractures as supplemental fixation to FDA-cleared fracture fixation systems Received expanded U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance
Medtronic plc, of Dublin Nim Vital Nerve monitoring system To reduce risk of nerve damage during head and neck surgery Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance

