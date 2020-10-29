Company Product Description Indication Status
Apstem Therapeutics Inc., of Fremont, Calif. AP-Skin-01 Allogeneic adult pluripotent stem cells Diabetic ulcers Completed initial targeted engagement for regulatory advice meeting with FDA's CBER Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies to discuss preclinical development plan toward IND filing
Asieris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Shanghai APL-1501 Methionine aminopeptidase-1 inhibitor Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer Australian regulatory authorities cleared phase I safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics trial
Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. AVR‑RD‑01 GLA gene stimulator Fabry disease European Commission granted orphan drug designation
Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas GPX-001 TUSC2 gene stimulator Non-small-cell lung cancer FDA conditionally accepted request for proprietary name Reqorsa
Insignis Therapeutics Inc., of North Haven, Conn. IN-001 Oral epinephrine prodrug Anaphylaxis FDA cleared IND for phase I study
Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Remestemcel-L Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy Acute graft-vs.-host disease Requested type A meeting with FDA, expected in November 2020, to discuss potential accelerated approval of BLA to treat steroid-refractory disease in children under 12 with additional study in people 12 and older as post-approval requirement
Oncosec Medical Inc., of Pennington, N.J. Corvax12 COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator + IL-12 gene stimulator COVID-19 infection FDA cleared IND application for phase I trial in up to 36 volunteers
Pepromene Bio Inc., of Irvine, Calif. PMB-101 BAFF-R-targeting CAR T-cell therapy B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia  IND submitted to FDA for phase I trial at City of Hope in people with relapsed/refractory disease who are ineligible for or failed CD19-targeted immunotherapy 
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J. CPI-613 (devimistat)  2 oxoglutarate dehydrogenase inhibitor; pyruvate dehydrogenase inhibitor/kinase stimulator Soft tissue sarcoma FDA granted orphan drug designation
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc)  PD-1 inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer FDA accepted sBLA to treat first-line locally advanced or metastatic disease with ≥50% PD-L1 expression and granted priority review, setting Feb. 28, 2021, PDUFA date
Tricida Inc., of South San Francisco Veverimer (TRC-101) Hydrochloric acid binder Metabolic acidosis During end-of-review conference, conducted as type A meeting, with FDA's Division of Cardiology and Nephrology following CRL for NDA under accelerated approval to treat people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), agency indicated it will require evidence of study drug's effect on CKD progression from near-term interim analysis of Valor-CKD trial for accelerated approval and is unlikely to rely solely on serum bicarbonate data to determine efficacy, as requested by company, which will await formal meeting minutes to determine next regulatory steps

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
No Comments