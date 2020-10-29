Company Product Description Indication Status

Apstem Therapeutics Inc., of Fremont, Calif. AP-Skin-01 Allogeneic adult pluripotent stem cells Diabetic ulcers Completed initial targeted engagement for regulatory advice meeting with FDA's CBER Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies to discuss preclinical development plan toward IND filing

Asieris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Shanghai APL-1501 Methionine aminopeptidase-1 inhibitor Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer Australian regulatory authorities cleared phase I safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics trial

Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. AVR‑RD‑01 GLA gene stimulator Fabry disease European Commission granted orphan drug designation

Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas GPX-001 TUSC2 gene stimulator Non-small-cell lung cancer FDA conditionally accepted request for proprietary name Reqorsa

Insignis Therapeutics Inc., of North Haven, Conn. IN-001 Oral epinephrine prodrug Anaphylaxis FDA cleared IND for phase I study

Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Remestemcel-L Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy Acute graft-vs.-host disease Requested type A meeting with FDA, expected in November 2020, to discuss potential accelerated approval of BLA to treat steroid-refractory disease in children under 12 with additional study in people 12 and older as post-approval requirement

Oncosec Medical Inc., of Pennington, N.J. Corvax12 COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator + IL-12 gene stimulator COVID-19 infection FDA cleared IND application for phase I trial in up to 36 volunteers

Pepromene Bio Inc., of Irvine, Calif. PMB-101 BAFF-R-targeting CAR T-cell therapy B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia IND submitted to FDA for phase I trial at City of Hope in people with relapsed/refractory disease who are ineligible for or failed CD19-targeted immunotherapy

Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J. CPI-613 (devimistat) 2 oxoglutarate dehydrogenase inhibitor; pyruvate dehydrogenase inhibitor/kinase stimulator Soft tissue sarcoma FDA granted orphan drug designation

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) PD-1 inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer FDA accepted sBLA to treat first-line locally advanced or metastatic disease with ≥50% PD-L1 expression and granted priority review, setting Feb. 28, 2021, PDUFA date

Tricida Inc., of South San Francisco Veverimer (TRC-101) Hydrochloric acid binder Metabolic acidosis During end-of-review conference, conducted as type A meeting, with FDA's Division of Cardiology and Nephrology following CRL for NDA under accelerated approval to treat people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), agency indicated it will require evidence of study drug's effect on CKD progression from near-term interim analysis of Valor-CKD trial for accelerated approval and is unlikely to rely solely on serum bicarbonate data to determine efficacy, as requested by company, which will await formal meeting minutes to determine next regulatory steps