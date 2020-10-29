|Company
|Apstem Therapeutics Inc., of Fremont, Calif.
|AP-Skin-01
|Allogeneic adult pluripotent stem cells
|Diabetic ulcers
|Completed initial targeted engagement for regulatory advice meeting with FDA's CBER Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies to discuss preclinical development plan toward IND filing
|Asieris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|APL-1501
|Methionine aminopeptidase-1 inhibitor
|Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
|Australian regulatory authorities cleared phase I safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics trial
|Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AVR‑RD‑01
|GLA gene stimulator
|Fabry disease
|European Commission granted orphan drug designation
|Genprex Inc., of Austin, Texas
|GPX-001
|TUSC2 gene stimulator
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA conditionally accepted request for proprietary name Reqorsa
|Insignis Therapeutics Inc., of North Haven, Conn.
|IN-001
|Oral epinephrine prodrug
|Anaphylaxis
|FDA cleared IND for phase I study
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Remestemcel-L
|Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy
|Acute graft-vs.-host disease
|Requested type A meeting with FDA, expected in November 2020, to discuss potential accelerated approval of BLA to treat steroid-refractory disease in children under 12 with additional study in people 12 and older as post-approval requirement
|Oncosec Medical Inc., of Pennington, N.J.
|Corvax12
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator + IL-12 gene stimulator
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND application for phase I trial in up to 36 volunteers
|Pepromene Bio Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|PMB-101
|BAFF-R-targeting CAR T-cell therapy
|B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|IND submitted to FDA for phase I trial at City of Hope in people with relapsed/refractory disease who are ineligible for or failed CD19-targeted immunotherapy
|Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J.
|CPI-613 (devimistat)
|2 oxoglutarate dehydrogenase inhibitor; pyruvate dehydrogenase inhibitor/kinase stimulator
|Soft tissue sarcoma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA accepted sBLA to treat first-line locally advanced or metastatic disease with ≥50% PD-L1 expression and granted priority review, setting Feb. 28, 2021, PDUFA date
|Tricida Inc., of South San Francisco
|Veverimer (TRC-101)
|Hydrochloric acid binder
|Metabolic acidosis
|During end-of-review conference, conducted as type A meeting, with FDA's Division of Cardiology and Nephrology following CRL for NDA under accelerated approval to treat people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), agency indicated it will require evidence of study drug's effect on CKD progression from near-term interim analysis of Valor-CKD trial for accelerated approval and is unlikely to rely solely on serum bicarbonate data to determine efficacy, as requested by company, which will await formal meeting minutes to determine next regulatory steps
