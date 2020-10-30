Company Product Description Indication Status

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (ifenprodil) N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist COVID-19 External data and safety monitoring board approved the continuation of the study

Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. AVR-RD-01 Gene therapy expressing alpha-galactosidase A Fabry disease EC granted orphan drug designation

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C. Berotralstat Oral antagonist of plasma kallikrein Hereditary angioedema U.K.'s MHRA granted a positive scientific opinion through the early access to medicines scheme

Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Aducanumab Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta plaques Alzheimer’s disease EMA accepted the MAA

Cerecin Inc., of Singapore Tricaprilin Medium chain triglyceride Infantile spasms FDA granted orphan drug designation

Equillium Inc., of La Jolla, Calif. Itolizumab Targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway Hospitalized COVID-19 with acute respiratory distress syndrome Received a study may proceed letter from the FDA for an 800-patient phase III study; primary endpoint is to evaluate the benefit of itolizumab for patients hospitalized with COVID-19; secondary endpoints includes mortality benefit and other measures of clinical improvement

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Linconshire, Ill. Succinylcholine Generic of the ultra-short-acting, depolarizing, skeletal muscle relaxant Quelicin Adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation FDA approved the generic drug

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Adakveo (crizanlizumab) Binds to P-selectin Sickle cell disease EC approved the drug for the prevention of recurrent vaso-occlusive crises

Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark Semaglutide GLP-1 receptor agonist Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. REGN-COV2 Antibody cocktail targeting SARS-CoV2 COVID-19 Independent data monitoring committee recommended stopping enrollment of patients requiring high-flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation based on unfavorable risk/benefit profile; enrollment of patients requiring either no or low-flow oxygen can continue, as will outpatient study

Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow, and União Química Farmacêutica Nacional SA, of Embu-Guaçu, Brazil Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Completed pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency

Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Pa. Olinvyk (oliceridine) Opioid Acute pain DEA classified the drug as a scheduled II controlled substance