|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|External data and safety monitoring board approved the continuation of the study
|Avrobio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AVR-RD-01
|Gene therapy expressing alpha-galactosidase A
|Fabry disease
|EC granted orphan drug designation
|Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Berotralstat
|Oral antagonist of plasma kallikrein
|Hereditary angioedema
|U.K.'s MHRA granted a positive scientific opinion through the early access to medicines scheme
|Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Aducanumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta plaques
|Alzheimer’s disease
|EMA accepted the MAA
|Cerecin Inc., of Singapore
|Tricaprilin
|Medium chain triglyceride
|Infantile spasms
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Equillium Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Itolizumab
|Targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway
|Hospitalized COVID-19 with acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Received a study may proceed letter from the FDA for an 800-patient phase III study; primary endpoint is to evaluate the benefit of itolizumab for patients hospitalized with COVID-19; secondary endpoints includes mortality benefit and other measures of clinical improvement
|Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Linconshire, Ill.
|Succinylcholine
|Generic of the ultra-short-acting, depolarizing, skeletal muscle relaxant Quelicin
|Adjunct to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation
|FDA approved the generic drug
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Adakveo (crizanlizumab)
|Binds to P-selectin
|Sickle cell disease
|EC approved the drug for the prevention of recurrent vaso-occlusive crises
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Semaglutide
|GLP-1 receptor agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|REGN-COV2
|Antibody cocktail targeting SARS-CoV2
|COVID-19
|Independent data monitoring committee recommended stopping enrollment of patients requiring high-flow oxygen or mechanical ventilation based on unfavorable risk/benefit profile; enrollment of patients requiring either no or low-flow oxygen can continue, as will outpatient study
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow, and União Química Farmacêutica Nacional SA, of Embu-Guaçu, Brazil
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Completed pre-submission of preliminary documents to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency
|Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Pa.
|Olinvyk (oliceridine)
|Opioid
|Acute pain
|DEA classified the drug as a scheduled II controlled substance
